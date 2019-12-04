India vs West Indies 1st T20I Weather Report: Will rain play spoilsport in Hyderabad?

cricket

After giving T20I series against Bangladesh a miss, skipper Virat Kohli will return to the shortest format as India gear up to face West Indies in the limited-overs series which is set to kick off from December 6. The two teams will play three T20Is, the first of which is set to be played on Friday at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. But before the action begins, the question remains whether the weather conditions could play a role in the first match.

The West Indies cricket team are already in Hyderabad since Tuesday, and were seen practising under overcast sky at the stadium. There was some rain in the city on Monday night, but the sky has remained clear since Tuesday.

As per Accuweather, hazy sunshine is predicted to remain throughout the day, while the forecast after 6 pm is predicted to carry hazy moonlight. There is 5 to 7 per cent chances of precipitation predicted between 6 am and 11 am in the day, but largely, a clear sky is expected to remain in Hyderabad on the match day.

Kohli, along with his teammates, made their way to Hyderabad for the fixture on Tuesday. The captain shared an image with KL Rahul and Shivam Dube on board the flight. India are set to begin training from Wednesday ,two days prior to the match.

Meanwhile, Windies skipper Kieron Pollard spoke to ESPNCricinfo on Tuesday and said: “It (captaincy) was something that was sprung upon me. I was playing international cricket for a long period of time. I missed out 3 or 4 years. It is no secret what transpired in terms of my relationship with the board and whatever. Again, you know for me it is a simple thing.”

He added: “I can share experience in the dressing room. There are a lot of young guys in the dressing room. And they need the experienced guys also to guide them along so. You know, that’s basically my job. In terms of trying to guide them and set them in the right direction.”