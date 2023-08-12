India vs West Indies 4th T20I Live Cricket Score: Record chase looms for IND as WI score 178/8 in 20 overs
India vs West Indies 2023 4th T20I Live Cricket Score: Follow live score and updates of IND vs WI 4th T20I here.
India vs West Indies 4th T20I Live Cricket Score: West Indies won the toss and chose to bat first. While Brandon King and Shai Hope got them off to a good start, Arshdeep Singh has kept them in check in the powerplay with a couple of wickets. Kuldeep then did further damage by dismissing Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell in the first over after the powerplay. However, Shai Hope, playing his first T20I in over a year, and Shimron Hetmyer put up a strong stand and got West Indies racing past 100. India fought back in the middle overs though with Hope missing out on a half century followed by Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd falling without troubling scorers too much. But the West Indies scored 57 runs in the last five overs largely thanks to Hetmyer, who returned to form by scoring a 39-ball 61. West Indies ended the innings with a score of 178/8.
Follow all the updates here:
- Aug 12, 2023 10:04 PM IST
India vs West Indies 4th T20I Live: Jaiswal shows no mercy to Holder
Jason Holder gets the same treatment that Obed McCoy got in the first over as Jaiswal smashed him for three boundaries - first carved behind square on the off side, second one driven through cover and the last one was drilled through extra cover as 12 runs came off it.
India 28/0 in 3 overs
- Aug 12, 2023 10:00 PM IST
India vs West Indies 4th T20I Live: Akeal Hosein into the attack
India had started off with a left-arm spinner in Axar Patel. West Indies bring in Akeal for the second over and only six runs came off it.
India 16/0 in 2 overs
- Aug 12, 2023 09:56 PM IST
India vs West Indies 4th T20I Live: Jaiswal starts off with a boundary
Ohh...what a start! Short and wide from McCoy and Jaiswal steered it past square on off side for a boundary. And then ended the over with a boundary as well. Wide and half-volley from the pacer as the youngster smashed the slower one over mid-off for a boundary.
India 10/0 in 1 over
- Aug 12, 2023 09:52 PM IST
India vs West Indies 4th T20I Live: Can India pull off this chase of 179?
India openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill make their way out to the middle with Obed McCoy set to kick off the proceedings for West Indies with the ball.
- Aug 12, 2023 09:45 PM IST
India vs West Indies 4th T20I Live: Shai Hope speaks
"Thought we started well. We didn't do ourselves justice in the middle but good job from Hettie. We could be 10-15 short but confident of defending this. The mindset was positive, Hettie came along and made things easier for me. Was waiting for my opportunity, always want to play all formats. We always think we have enough, time will tell."
- Aug 12, 2023 09:38 PM IST
India vs West Indies Live score: West Indies 178/8 in 20 overs
Odean Smith ends the innings with a six. India will have to break the record for the highest succesfull run chase on this ground if they are to level this series now. They conceded 57 runs in the last five overs.
- Aug 12, 2023 09:35 PM IST
India vs West Indies 4th T20I Live: GONE! Arshdeep gets Hetmyer
Hetmyer can't quite get the connection and Tilak takes a brilliant catch running in from long on. He dives forward and claims the catch, the umpires decide to send it upstairs. The third umpire deems that Varma had his fingers underneath the ball and so Hetmyer has to go. Arshdeep slowed it up significantly which deceived him.
Hetmyer c Tilak Varma b Arshdeep Singh 61 (39), West Indies 171/8 in 19.2 overs
- Aug 12, 2023 09:34 PM IST
India vs West Indies Live score: SIX! Hetmyer goes first ball
Hetmyer clears his front leg and hits it with the wind to deep midwicket. Not the greatest of deliveries there from Arshdeep on a length on middle and leg.
- Aug 12, 2023 09:33 PM IST
IND vs WI 4th T20I Live Score: West Indies 161/7 in 19 overs
Right this is already a good score and Hetmyer can make it much better. Arshdeep Singh bowling the last over.
- Aug 12, 2023 09:25 PM IST
India vs West Indies 4th T20I Live: T20I fifty No.5 for Hetmyer
A welcome return to form for Hetmyer here. He has played a patient knock here, playing the situation instead of swinging for the barns regardless of who is bowling. It has come in 35 balls.
- Aug 12, 2023 09:20 PM IST
India vs West Indies Live score: West Indies 144/7 in 17 overs
- Aug 12, 2023 09:19 PM IST
IND vs WI 4th T20I Live Score: SIX!
Hetmyer is soldiering on for the West Indies. Kuldeep tosses it up well outside off for the second ball of the 17th, Hetmyer charges down and sends the ball soaring over extra cover.
- Aug 12, 2023 09:12 PM IST
India vs West Indies 4th T20I Live: BOWLED HIM!
Mukesh gets a wicket, Holder slightly unlucky there. Full delivery from Mukesh, comes back into Holder. The ball takes an inside edge, hits his pad and then ricochets on to the stumps.
Holder b Mukesh Kumar 3 (4), West Indes 123/7 in 15.3 overs
- Aug 12, 2023 09:09 PM IST
India vs West Indies Live score: West Indies 121/6 in 15 overs
Hetmyer on 28 off 24, Holder has scored two in two. Mukesh comes back for the 15th.
- Aug 12, 2023 09:05 PM IST
IND vs WI 4th T20I Live Score: SIX AND OUT!
Shepherd goes big over Axar's head off the first ball of the 15th. Then he falls off the very next ball, although there was the slight danger of a fielder colliding with the wicketkeeper there.
Shepherd c Samson b Patel 9 (6), West Indies 118/6
- Aug 12, 2023 09:04 PM IST
India vs West Indies 4th T20I Live: West Indies 112/5 in 14 overs
Mukesh Kumar was brought in for the 14th over and the batters take a single off very ball of that over.
- Aug 12, 2023 08:57 PM IST
India vs West Indies Live score: GONE! Hopes misses out on a half century
Hope has hit it right down the throat of Axar Patel at long on and Chahal ends the partnership. Tossed up around middle and leg but spinning away a bit. Hope goes for the big one but can't make good contact while moving down the ground.
Hope c Patel b Chahal 45 (29), West Indies 106/5 in 12.5 overs
- Aug 12, 2023 08:51 PM IST
India vs West Indies 4th T20I Live: 100 up for West Indies
West Indies are 101/4 in 11.4 overs. They are going at a very good click here. Hetmyer on 22 off 17, Hope on 42 off 21. This partnership is now worth 44 in 28 balls, easily West Indies' highest of the match.
- Aug 12, 2023 08:50 PM IST
India vs West Indies Live score: FOUR! Off the next ball
Length delivery from Pandya to follow up the first, Hetmyer opens the face of the bat and cuts it behind point.
- Aug 12, 2023 08:50 PM IST
IND vs WI 4th T20I Live Score: SIX! Hetmyer welcomes Pandya
Hardik Pandya brings himself on for the 12th over and Hetmyer smashes him over his own head first ball. Something for the Indian captain to think about.
- Aug 12, 2023 08:41 PM IST
India vs West Indies 4th T20I Live: West Indies 79/4 in 10 overs
Hope is looking absolutely dangerous on 37 off 21, Hetmyer is on five off 10. He had been head and shoulders above the rest of his teammates in the ODI series but this is his first T20I since February last year. He has a point to prove here and so far, he has done much more than a good job.
- Aug 12, 2023 08:39 PM IST
India vs West Indies Live score: FOUR AND SIX! Hope taking on Chahal
First over of the 10th, Hope steps out to Chahal and lofts the ball over the umpire. Then the next ball is sent soaring over long-off.
- Aug 12, 2023 08:38 PM IST
IND vs WI 4th T20I Live Score: West Indies 65/4 after 9 overs
The run rate has grinded down to a crawl with just 10 runs being scored in the last three overs. Hope is still out there and at the other end is the out of sorts Shimron Hetmyer. Hope has scored 25 off 17.
- Aug 12, 2023 08:29 PM IST
India vs West Indies Live score: GONE! Now Kuldeep gets Powell!
Two of the most effective batters thus far in the series for the West Indies have both fallen in the same over. He had almost edged the previous delivery. This time the googly gets him. Powell tries to work it leg side but it spins away from him, leading edge and the ball flies to Gill at slip.
Powell c Shubman Gill b Kuldeep Yadav 1 (3), West Indies 57/4 in 6.5 overs
- Aug 12, 2023 08:25 PM IST
IND vs WI 4th T20I Live Score: GONE! Kuldeep gets Pooran!
Kuldeep comes in after the end of the powerplay and has taken possibly the biggest wicket of the match with his very first ball. Pooran takes him on, tries to go down the ground but ends up putting it down long-on's throat.
Pooran c Yadav b Kuldeep Yadav 1 (3), West Indies 55/3 in 6.1 overs
- Aug 12, 2023 08:21 PM IST
India vs West Indies 4th T20I Live: OUT! Fantastic catch by Kuldeep
Arshdeep Singh again who gets the wicket for India.
King c Kuldeep b Arshdeep, West Indies 54/2 in 5.4 overs
- Aug 12, 2023 08:18 PM IST
India vs West Indies Live score: SIX! West Indies 48/1 in 5 overs
Hope moves to 19 off 121, King on 12 off 12. The West Indies ODI captain is looking good today. Hits the last ball from that Axar Patel over over mid-on.
- Aug 12, 2023 08:17 PM IST
IND vs WI 4th T20I Live Score: West Indies 36/1 in 4 overs
Brandon King on 11 off 9, Shai Hope, who is in at No.3 for West Indies today instead of Johnson Charles, has scored a run a ball 8.
- Aug 12, 2023 08:14 PM IST
India vs West Indies 4th T20I Live: SIX!
Chahal replacing Axar in the fourth over, tosses up the second, King comes down the track and hits it over the bowler's head. Glorious shot.
- Aug 12, 2023 08:07 PM IST
India vs West Indies Live score: GONE! Arshdeep gets the first!
Oh a terrible dismissal there for Mayers, he has been bounced out by Arshdeep. Short delivery, Mayers shapes up for an uppercut and ends up nicely dabbing it to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson.
Mayers c Samson b Arshdeep Singh 17 (7), West Indies 19/1 in 1.4 overs
- Aug 12, 2023 08:01 PM IST
IND vs WI 4th T20I Live Score: SIX! Off the third ball of the match!
Mayers steps out to Axar and mows him over midwicket. The first boundary of the match is a six.
- Aug 12, 2023 08:00 PM IST
India vs West Indies 4th T20I Live: The players are out
Axar Patel is bowling the first over, Kyle Mayers facing up with Brandon King at the other end. Here we go then!
- Aug 12, 2023 07:53 PM IST
India vs West Indies Live score: Darren Sammy talks!
"When I took up this post I understood the assignment. It's similar to when I was captain, where we were as a team. Now it's about making sure I have the tools around me to shift that needle. Obviously missing out on the World Cup is a disappointment. With T20s, it's much better because we have experienced and seasoned guys. The importance of winning, especially against India, coming in after the last couple of months we had, I think this is very important. This group, moving forward, building confidence especially in this format, knowing that we are capable of beating better sides and understanding that is a massive, massive step for us."
- Aug 12, 2023 07:51 PM IST
IND vs WI 4th T20I Live Score: What Rovman Powell said
"We are gonna bat first, looks a very good surface, we want to put up some runs on the board and try to defend it. I think it is an opportunity for us to win a series against a big team like India and the boys are excited about it. Jason Holder is in, Shai Hope comes in for Johnson Charles, Odean Smith comes in for Roston Chase."
- Aug 12, 2023 07:50 PM IST
India vs West Indies 4th T20I Live: Hardik Pandya's thoughts
“We would have batted first as well, I don’t think much will change. I think the boys turned up very well, they were excited and at the same time, they realized that they have to show some more hunger as well. Everyone chipped in, the bowlers did the job and then Tilak and Surya came in and closed the game with the bat. Yeah, same team. Our spinners have that kind of wicket-taking knack, they are aggressive with their intent as well, which I like. For us, we keep things simple, and we don't let the intensity drop.”
- Aug 12, 2023 07:43 PM IST
India vs West Indies Live score: West Indies XI
Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy
- Aug 12, 2023 07:43 PM IST
IND vs WI 4th T20I Live Score: India XI
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar
- Aug 12, 2023 07:33 PM IST
India vs West Indies 4th T20I Live: TOSS ALERT!
West Indies win the toss and choose to bat. Pandya says India would have batted first as well.
- Aug 12, 2023 07:31 PM IST
India vs West Indies Live score: Pitch report
“Coming to the ground dimensions, behind me, it is a 65 metres hit, the opposite is 67 metres, and down the ground is 70 metres. The pitch looks like an absolute beauty, there isn’t any grass on the surface but it has a nice sheen to it. The average score on this ground is 165. We are in for a high-scoring game,” says Samuel Badree in his pitch report.
- Aug 12, 2023 07:10 PM IST
IND vs WI 4th T20I Live Score: Rain check
There are chances of rains dampening the afternoon in Lauderhill. It is unclear as of yet as to how much of a hindrance that will be, if at all, to having a full match.
- Aug 12, 2023 06:54 PM IST
India vs West Indies 4th T20I Live: West Indies's T20I series wins vs India
Out of the nine T20I series that the India have played against the West Indies, the latter have won just twice. Both of those victories happened to be in series in which only one match could be played. The first was a two-match series in Lauderhill in which one was washed out and the other was won the Windies. The second was a one-off T20 match in Kingston, Jamaica in which West Indies won by 9 wickets despite having to chase a target of 191. It was thanks to an unbeaten 125 off 62 balls by Evil Lewis.
- Aug 12, 2023 06:35 PM IST
India vs West Indies Live score: The paradox of Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav will certainly go down in history as one of the greatest T20 batters India has ever produced. He is also perhaps the first big example of just his different ODI and T20 formats have become. SKY himself has admitted that his ODI numbers are not good at all but how India will be hoping and wishing he finds himself, especially after seeing what he did to the West Indies attack in the 3rd T20I.
- Aug 12, 2023 06:17 PM IST
India vs West Indies 4th T20I Live: Mhambrey on Mukesh
India's bowling coach was all praise for Mukesh Kumar, who has made his debut in all three formats in this tour. “Very happy with the way he has progressed; the thought process, the discussion we had with him and his approach towards the game is fabulous. You need someone like him to come here on a tour and play against tough opponents on a different wicket which is never easy. But the way he has gone about it and the character he has shown (makes us) extremely happy. Going forward, since we know he is capable of playing all three formats, we need to be smart with his workload management. He has played a lot of domestic cricket and got quality skills out there,” Mhambrey said on Friday.
- Aug 12, 2023 06:10 PM IST
India vs West Indies Live score: India vs West Indies head to head in Lauderhill
In the six T20Is that India and West Indies have played against each other in Lauderhill, the latter have won just once.
- Aug 12, 2023 05:52 PM IST
IND vs WI 4th T20I Live Score: Tilak Varma for the World Cup?
Tilak has only made his T20I debut and he has played only three matches thus far but there are some who feel that he has shown enough to be considered a candidate for that contentious No.4 spot. In the three matches he has played thus far, Tilak has scored 139 runs at an average of 69.50 and strike rate of 139.00.
- Aug 12, 2023 05:31 PM IST
India vs West Indies 4th T20I Live: India's opening troubles
India's opening partnership scores over the course of this series have read 5, 16 and 6. The first two scores led to Ishan Kishan being replaced by the highly rated Yashasvi Jaiswal but the latter made a false start to his T20I career in the third match.
- Aug 12, 2023 05:17 PM IST
India vs West Indies Live score: West Indies full squad
Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Odean Smith, Shai Hope, Jason Holder
- Aug 12, 2023 05:10 PM IST
IND vs WI 4th T20I Live Score: India full squad
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Ishan Kishan, Avesh Khan
- Aug 12, 2023 04:59 PM IST
India vs West Indies 4th T20I Live: Hello and welcome!
The series started off in the Caribbean islands, took a brief stop in the South American nation of Guyana and now moves to the United States. All along, India have pretty much been caught out by their own weaknesses in batting depth and the West Indies' quality. The danger of a first series loss since 2016, and a first ever series loss in a bilateral T20I series in which more than one match has been played remains and India will hope that their batting lineup can hold up strong as it did in the third T20I, instead of how it turned out in the second and first.