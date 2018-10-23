India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

After a thunderous performance in the 1st ODI, Virat Kohli-led India look to be overwhelming favourites in the second ODI at Visakhapatnam. Windies put in a much-improved performance with the bat, but their bowlers left a lot to be desired. India’s top order continued their dominant run, but even they have to come up with ways to iron out the flaws in the bowling attack.

There could be a change made to the bowling attack as Kuldeep Yadav should be played against the stroke-makers of West Indies. The visitors would look to be more consistent with the ball and on the field.

When is the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies?

2nd ODI between India and West Indies will be played on October 24, 2018

Where will the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies be played?

The 2nd ODI between India and West Indies will be played in Visakhapatnam.

What time does the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies begin?

The 2nd ODI between India and West Indies will begin at 13:30 hrs IST

Which TV channels will broadcast India-West ODI series?

India-West Indies ODI series will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India-West Indies ODI series?

India-West Indies ODI series live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 15:26 IST