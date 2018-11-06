India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma & Co look to seal series

Preview: The misery has seemed never-ending for the West Indies and India would look to ensure that the script doesn’t change when the two sides clash in the second Twenty20 International. India’s four-match T20 losing streak against the West Indies ended on Sunday in Kolkata. And in the penultimate game of what has been a disastrous tour for the visitors, India would be favourites to lock the series in their favour.

Follow all the action of the India-Windies 2nd T20I, below -

18:08 hrs IST Rohit on the verge of history Going into the second T20I against West Indies in Lucknow, Rohit needs just 11 runs to become India’s highest run-getter in T20Is. Kohli currently sits at the top with 2102 runs from 62 games. While Kohli has played only 52 games as compared to Rohit’s 85, the stand-in skipper is the only player in the Indian to score three T20I tons.





17:55 hrs IST Debut for Ekana Stadium Ahead of the first-ever international cricket match in the state capital -- the T20 International between India and West Indies, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday rechristened the Ekana International Cricket Stadium as “Bharat Ratan Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium”, an official said. The match, which has created excitement among the cricket lovers in the state capital and around, will henceforth be played in the stadium named after Vajpayee, who represented Lucknow in Parliament.





17:45 hrs IST WI need their big names to stand up The return of big names such as Kieran Pollard and Darren Bravo failed to make any significant impact as West Indies produced a below-par batting effort on Sunday. Andre Russell’s injury, which ruled him out of the series, has also dented their chances. Carlos Braithwaite (2/11) was impressive with the ball but the skipper also needs to inspire his team with some significant contributions with the bat. Young pacer Oshane Thomas (2/21), who made his debut in Kolkata, troubled the Indian openers with his pace upfront but he needs support from the likes of Keemo Paul and others.





17:35 hrs IST Visitors eye change in fortunes West Indies, on the other hand, would be desperate to return home with some positivity at the end of a two-month long series in which they lost both the Test and ODI series. While two-Test series was lost 0-2 in just six days of action, they posed some challenge in the subsequent ODI series before being thrashed 1-3 with a nine-wicket loss in Thiruvananthapuram in the final one-dayer.





17:25 hrs IST Recap of first T20I With the win at the Eden Gardens, India managed to better their head-to-head record against the reigning world T20 champions to 5-3 now from nine exchanges between 2009 and 2017. The five-wicket win in Kolkata might have looked a bit laboured for the hosts but the absence of batting talisman Virat Kohli cannot be discounted. It was also the first T20 International for which India dropped Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the colossus whose batting form has been on the wane but the cricketing brain and reflexes behind the stumps remain assets for the team.



