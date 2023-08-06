Home / Cricket / India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI cricket match on TV and online

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI cricket match on TV and online

India face West Indies in the 2nd T20I, in Greentown on Sunday. Here are the live streaming details

Trailing 1-0 in the ongoing five-match series, India face West Indies in the second T20I at the Providence Stadium in Greentown on Saturday. With captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli rested for the series, Hardik Pandya has been named as the stand-in captain for India. The hosts won the first T20I by four runs and were in good form. Chasing a target of 150 runs, India were restricted to 145/9 in 20 overs, with Jason Holder, Obed McCoy and Romario Shepherd taking two wickets each for West Indies.

Rovman Powell (L) of West Indies and Hardik Pandya (R) of India unveil the T20I series trophy.(AFP)

Tilak Varma top-scored for India, with a knock of 39 runs off 22 balls. Initially, West Indies posted 149/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of a knock of 48 runs off 32 balls by Rovman Powell. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh scalped two wickets each for the away side. In the second T20I, India will be aiming to stage a comeback and not give their opponents a stronger lead.

When will the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match take place?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will take place on Sunday, August 9, 8:00 PM IST.

Where will the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match take place?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will take place at the Providence Stadium in Greentown.

Where will the broadcast of India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match take place?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be broadcasted live on TV via Doordarshan Sports.

Where will the live streaming of India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match be available?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be live streamed via JioCinema.

