India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online 

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 18:50 IST

It was a scrappy effort from both the sides as players warmed up with an indifferent performance in the first T20I in Florida. India edged past West Indies in the end in a match which kept on meandering till the very end. With an eye on putting on an improved front, both the teams will square off once again in the 2nd T20I at Lauderhill on Sunday. The men in blue will hope they can seal off the series in USA, before departing for West Indies to test their bench strength in the final.

For West Indies, the 2nd T20I is a chance to bring themselves back in the competition by registering a win. It is a do-or-die contest for the hosts.

Where is the India vs West Indies 1st T20I taking place?

The match will take place at Fort Lauderdale, in Florida, in the USA.

India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Follow live score and updates

At what time does the India vs West Indies 1st T20I begin?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I match begins at 8 pm IST on Saturday (August 3).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs West Indies 1st T20I?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be aired live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD in English commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs West Indies 1st T20I match online?

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 18:48 IST