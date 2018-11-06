India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Statistical highlights of IND innings - Rohit Sharma creates history

Rohit Sharma smashed his fourth T20 century to power India to a commanding 195 for two against West Indies in the penultimate game of the three-match series in Lucknow on Tuesday.

It was a batting masterclass from Rohit as he remained unbeaten on 111 off 61 balls with his batting pyrotechnics. The Indian captain now has highest number of hundreds in shortest format along with highest aggregate of runs surpassing regular skipper Virat Kohli.

Here’s a look at the statistical highlights of the India innings -

Sharma, who now has 2,203 runs in 86 matches, became India’s highest run-scorer in T20s after surpassing regular captain Virat Kohli (2,102 runs) during his red-hot knock.

When the score was 10/0, the pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan surpassed Australia’s David Warner and Shane Watson to have most runs by a pair in T20Is.

Dhawan completes 1000 runs in T20Is. He becomes the 6th Indian to cross the 1000 run mark

Rohit and Shikhar posted a 50+ run opening stand for the 18th time in T20Is

India have won 15 out of 17 previous encounters

88.23%: India’s chances of winning after Rohit and Dhawan’s 50 run opening partnerships

Rohit Sharma (19) surpassed Virat Kohli to become the leading batsman in T20I with most number of 50+ plus knocks.

Skipper Rohit Sharma smashed his fourth Twenty20 international century -- the most by any batsman in the format . New Zealand’s Colin Munro has three T20I tons.

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 21:56 IST