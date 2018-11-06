Rohit Sharma becomes first player to hit 4 T20 international centuries

Rohit Sharma’s purple patch in international cricket continued on Tuesday as he smashed his way into the record books of T20 internationals, becoming the first ever player to slam 4 centuries in international cricket’s shortest format. The Indian opener was in full flow in the second T20 international against Windies at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium, which is hosting its first international match.

Rohit brought up his century in 58 balls. He had earlier slammed centuries against South Africa, Sri Lanka and England.

Rohit Sharma’s blitz in Lucknow handed him a bagful of records and helped him get past Indian captain Virat Kohli yet again. Rohit went past the 50-run mark in just 38 deliveries after a sedate start to his innings and he stepped on the accelerator at India’s newest international venue.

As a result of this, he has now become the player with most 50-plus knocks in T20 internationals. This is the 19th time the Indian opener and stand-in-captain has surpassed the 50-run mark. He has thus gone ahead of Indian captain Virat Kohli, who has 18 50-plus scores to his credit.

In the same match Rohit Sharma also became the highest run-getter for India in T20 internationals, again getting past Virat Kohli, who has been rested for this series. Kohli though has amassed his records in lesser number of matches.

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 20:34 IST