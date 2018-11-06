India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma breaks multiple records, surpasses Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma added another accolade to his name as the opener became the highest run-scorer for India in T20Is during the second match of the ongoing series against West Indies in Lucknow on Tuesday. The stand-in skipper surpassed Virat Kohli (2102 runs) during the fifth over of the encounter when he slammed Oshane Thomas for a huge six.

While Kohli has played only 52 games, Rohit took 86 matches to achieve the feat. However, the opener remains the only Indian cricketer to score three T20I tons and strike rate of 136.91 (before the match) is the best among the top-5 Indian run-scorers.

Rohit is also the third highest run scorer in T20Is since 2017 and in the process has smashed 109 boundaries – second most after New Zealand’s Colin Munro. Along with Munro, Rohit is the only batsman to have managed to score two or more centuries since 2017 in T20Is.

Rohit also became India’s 2nd best run scorer at home in T20Is. He became just the third Indian player to score 600+ runs at home. He has scored 208 runs with an impressive strike rate of 171.77 – most by any player in the list.

India’s four-match T20 losing streak against the West Indies ended on Sunday.

With the win at the Eden Gardens, India managed to better their head-to-head record against the reigning world T20 champions to 5-3 now from nine exchanges between 2009 and 2017.

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 19:24 IST