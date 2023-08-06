India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I weather report: Rain can spoil Team India's plans to level series in Georgetown

Trailing 0-1 in the ongoing five-match series, India face West Indies in the second T20I, at the Providence Stadium in Georgetown on Sunday. The visitors will be aiming to stage a comeback, having lost the first match by four runs. Chasing a target of 150 runs, India were restricted to 145/9 in 20 overs, courtesy of two-wicket hauls from Jason Holder, Obed McCoy and Romario Shepherd. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma smacked 39 runs off 22 deliveries. India trail 0-1 in the five-match T20I series vs West Indies.(BCCI Twitter)

Initially, the hosts posted 149/6 in 20 overs, as Rovman Powell hammered 48 runs off 32 balls and Nicholas Pooran slammed 41 off 34 deliveries. For India's bowling department, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh took two wickets each.

Rain is expected to play spoilsport on Sunday in Georgetown. According to Accuweather, there is a 7 percent chance of rain, and it increases to 71 percent in the afternoon. The match will begin at 10:30 AM local time, and we will probably see some showers during the game and the temperature is expected to be around 30 degrees celsius.

Speaking after India's defeat in the first T20I, stand-in captain Hardik Pandya said, "We were right in the chase and quite comfortable there. We made some errors which costed us the game which is fine. A young team will make mistakes. We will grow together. Throughout the game, we were in control of the game which was the positive in this game. Good four games coming ahead. In T20 cricket, if you lose wickets, it becomes difficult to chase down any total, that's exactly what happened. A couple of hits can change the momentum towards you."

"When we lost a couple of wickets, that halted our chase. It (playing three spinners) was more to do with the conditions. We would like to give opportunities to the two wristies (Kuldeep and Chahal) to play together. Axar adds a very good component in his batting as well. We felt that was the right combination. Mukesh (Kumar) - to have this two weeks which he has had in West Indies - where he made debuts in all three formats is really good. Genuinely, he's a nice guy. He has a very good heart, wants to contribute for the team. He bowled a couple of overs back to back and that was fantastic. Tilak - very pleasing to see the way he started his innings. Not a bad way to start your international cricket with a couple of sixes. There's confidence and the fearlessness they have. They are going to do wonders for India," he further added.

