India vs West Indies, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

India’s ruthless home run is unlikely to be challenged when the team takes on a below-par West Indies in the second Test Friday in what threatens to be another lopsided contest.

After the hosts won the first Test by a record innings and 272 runs, there are hardly any signs that there will be a change in the script as the second Test promises to be another run-feast.

Add to it, skipper Jason Holder is still not 100 per cent fit and their only fast bowler of repute Shannon Gabriel is a doubtful starter for the encounter. India, on the other hand, have not made any changes to the squad that won the first game inside three days in Rajkot.

When is the 2nd Test match between India and West Indies?

2nd Test match between India and West Indies will be played on October 12, 2018

Where will the 2nd Test match between India and West Indies be played?

The 2nd Test match between India and West Indies will be played in Hyderabad.

What time does the 2nd Test match between India and West Indies begin?

The 2nd Test match between India and West Indies will begin at 09:30 hrs IST

Which TV channels will broadcast India-West Indies Test series?

India-West Indies Test series will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India-West Indies Test series?

India-West Indies Test series live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 17:39 IST