India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Statistical highlights of Indian innings

Let’s take a look at some important numbers and milestones that were reached in this clash -

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (L), Shikhar Dhawan (R) gestures during the Third T20 cricket match between India and West Indies at the MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai.(AFP)

Shikhar Dhawan smashed a career-best 92 to guide India to a thrilling six-wicket win over the West Indies in the third and final T20 International, thus completing a 3-0 clean sweep, here on Sunday.

Dhawan hit 10 fours and two sixes in his 62-ball innings and forged a scintillating 130-run partnership with Rishab Pant (58) for the third wicket to take India home in the last ball of the innings.

- Rohit Sharma was dismissed for just 4 runs and this was his lowest score against Windies in the shortest format.

- During the course of his innings, Shikhar Dhawan completes 500 T20I runs in 2018 and he becomes the fifth batsman and the second Indian to achieve this feat this year.

- This was Dhawan’s first 50+ score in last 6 T20Is and his first against Windies.

- The partnership (130) between Pant and Dhawan is India’s best partnership in T20Is in India in the second innings.

- This is was Rishabh Pant’s maiden T20I fifty (58 off 38 ball) and it included five boundaries and three massive sixes.

First Published: Nov 11, 2018 23:29 IST

