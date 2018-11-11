India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Statistical highlights of Indian innings

Shikhar Dhawan smashed a career-best 92 to guide India to a thrilling six-wicket win over the West Indies in the third and final T20 International, thus completing a 3-0 clean sweep, here on Sunday.

Dhawan hit 10 fours and two sixes in his 62-ball innings and forged a scintillating 130-run partnership with Rishab Pant (58) for the third wicket to take India home in the last ball of the innings.

Let’s take a look at some important numbers and milestones that were reached in this clash -

- Rohit Sharma was dismissed for just 4 runs and this was his lowest score against Windies in the shortest format.

- During the course of his innings, Shikhar Dhawan completes 500 T20I runs in 2018 and he becomes the fifth batsman and the second Indian to achieve this feat this year.

- This was Dhawan’s first 50+ score in last 6 T20Is and his first against Windies.

- The partnership (130) between Pant and Dhawan is India’s best partnership in T20Is in India in the second innings.

- This is was Rishabh Pant’s maiden T20I fifty (58 off 38 ball) and it included five boundaries and three massive sixes.

First Published: Nov 11, 2018 23:29 IST