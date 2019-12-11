India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Weather Report: Good news for cricket fans

cricket

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 11:57 IST

India will be looking to bounce back from their loss in the previous encounter when they take on West Indies in the third T20I match in Mumbai on Wednesday. With the series tied at 1-1, this match holds the key for both teams as they will be looking to clinch the series in dominant fashion. After winning the first T20I by a comprehensive six-wicket margin, Virat Kohli & Co came out with a dismal performance in all the three departments in the Thiruvananthapuram game, especially while bowling and fielding.

The weather does not seem to be a problem for the encounter as there are no forecasts of rain. The temperature will vary between 32 degree Celsius to 23 degree Celsius with relative humidity.

For India, the focus will once again be on young guns like off-spinner Washington Sundar and under-fire wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.

The spotlight on Pant, especially, has been obsessive and it is expected to be no different when the team takes the field at the Wankhede Stadium. As for Sundar, it would be interesting to see whether the team management persists with him or gives chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav a game.

Sundar has taken only three wickets in the last five T20s that he has played (two against West Indies and three against Bangladesh) and leaked 144 runs in 23 overs that he bowled.

He also ended up wicket-less in the two T20 Internationals against South Africa. Sundar’s fielding is another aspect about which skipper Virat Kohli would be worried. In the last game, he dropped a sitter of Lendl Simmons, whose 45-ball 67 laidthe foundation of the West Indies’ eight-wicket triumph.

Kuldeep last played a T20 against New Zealand in Hamilton back in February. He warmed the benches in the first two games.

(With PTI Inputs)