India vs West Indies, 4th ODI, Mumbai, Live score and updates: Virat Kohli and boys look to regain lost ground

Live updates: The loss in Pune should serve as a wakeup call for Virat Kohli and company. The Windies have certainly looked a well-oiled machine, far cry from the team which surrendered in the Test series. Virat Kohli is plundering centuries for fun and now the rest of the batting, especially the middle order needs to step up and give a good account of themselves. The bowlers, barring Jasprit Bumrah, have not been very convincing and the team management would want them to deliver as they build a squad leading into the World Cup next year.

Follow live score and updates from the 4th ODI:

12:20 hrs IST Windies sound confident after their win in Pune “It was a very good performance by the boys. No one gave us a chance when we came but I think we’re showing the public out here that we are here to play,” said Ashley Nurse, who starred in Pune, at the post-match media conference. The visitors look to be a formidable unit and a team with all the momentum at the moment.





12:03 hrs IST Bhuvneshwar’s struggles this year In 12 matches this year, Bhuvi has managed to pick up only 9 wickets. Also, he averages 55 and has been picking up wickets with a strike rate of 61.3, which is the worst for him in his career so far. Virat Kohli would want a far better performance from his senior pro in Mumbai.





11:37 hrs IST The MS Dhoni debate MS Dhoni is averaging 25.20 in 2018 in ODIs – his worst year in terms of batting average. It is the only the second time when his average has come below 40.00, other one was 2016. He does remain an integral member of the ODI setup leading into the World Cup next year, but the seasoned campaigner needs to start scoring runs with the bat sooner rather than later.





11:14 hrs IST Kohli wants more balance After the loss in Pune, captain Virat Kohli conceded that his side lacked the balance and hence, Kedar Jadhav should walk into the team in Mumbai.



