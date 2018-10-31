India vs West Indies 5th ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

India go into the final ODI eyeing another home series triumph against the West Indies, a far cry from the dominant force it was when the city last hosted a 50-over international three decades ago. A victory in the fifth and penultimate One-day International will ensure India maintain their unbeaten run since the reverse against South Africa in 2015.

Leading 2-1 in the five-match series that also witnessed a tie, the hosts faced unexpected resistance in the past few days, including suffering a shock defeat, since the time the West Indians set foot in the country a little more than a month ago.

Virat Kohli’s men bounced back from the loss in the third match at Pune to record a massive 224-run win at Mumbai. The home team will hope to carry the momentum into the series decider in the Southern city.

When is the 5th ODI between India and West Indies?

5th ODI between India and West Indies will be played on November 1, 2018

Where will the 5th ODI between India and West Indies be played?

The 5th ODI between India and West Indies will be played in Thiruvanathapuram.

What time does the 5th ODI between India and West Indies begin?

The 5th ODI between India and West Indies will begin at 13:30 hrs IST

Which TV channels will broadcast India-West ODI series?

India-West Indies ODI series will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India-West Indies ODI series?

India-West Indies ODI series live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 15:30 IST