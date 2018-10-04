India vs West Indies: Prithvi Shaw has shades of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag - Ravi Shastri

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has heaped praise on Prithvi Shaw after the debutant smashed his maiden ton against West Indies on the opening day of the first Test against West Indies at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium in Rajkot on Thursday.

The swashbuckling opener scored 134 off 154 deliveries as India posted a commanding total of 364/4 on the first day of the Test. Skipper Virat Kohli and middle-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara also slammed respective half-centuries.

But it was Shaw, who stole all the limelight by hitting a stunning ton on his first outing with the senior team and Shastri was full of praise of the 18-year-old. He even went on to the extent of comparing Shaw with legendary India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

Shastri’s post read: “Well played young man @PrithviShaw for a free and fearless performance on debut. A bit of Viru and the Master there #INDvsWI.”

Well played young man @PrithviShaw for a free and fearless performance on debut. A bit of Viru and the Master there #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/JQ2VtysqaU — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) October 4, 2018

Shaw is the second youngest Indian overall after Sachin Tendulkar to have scored a Test century and he became only the 15th Indian cricketer ever to have scored a century on Test debut.

The attacking batsman from Mumbai made his debut at the age of 18 years and 329 days, and is the seventh youngest batsman in the history of Test cricket to have scored a century.

Shaw also became the first Indian cricketer to score a century on each of his debuts in Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy and Test matches.

