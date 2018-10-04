India vs West Indies: Fans breach security, try to click selfie with Virat Kohli

Two pitch invaders beat the security at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium in Rajkot to click a selfie with India skipper Virat Kohli during the first day of the first Test against West Indies on Thursday.

Kohli was seen waving his hands towards the two fans as they tried to click a selfie with the Indian captain. The invaders were later taken off the field by the security personnels.

This is not the first time when fans have beaten security to meet Kohli as during the Indian Premier League earlier this year, a fan ran on to the pitch and fell at Kohli’s feet before being marched away by security guards at the Ferozeshah Kotla stadium.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (R) looks on as pitch invaders try to click a selfie with him. (AFP)

Meanwhile, batsman have put India firmly on top on the first day of the Rajkot Test. Debutant Prithvi Shaw slammed a majestic ton and broke multiple records on the way. Skipper Kohli and Cheteshwar Kumar also chipped in with half-centuries to take India posted 364/4 at stumps on first day of the Test.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 16:56 IST