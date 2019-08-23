India vs West Indies: Ajinkya Rahane explains reasons for R Ashwin’s exclusion in playing XI

cricket

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 06:17 IST

Indian cricket team threw a massive surprise to fans after skipper Virat Kohli revealed that off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has not been included in the playing XI for the first Test. India, instead, opted for Ravindra Jadeja in his stead, along with four fast bowlers in the team. The selection drew criticism from cricket fraternity with many suggesting that the selectors made a blunder in team selection.

But speaking to reporters after the day’s play, Ajinkya Rahane explained why the decision was made to drop out Ashwin. “It’s difficult when you miss a player like Ashwin but team management is always thinking as to what is the best combination. They thought Jadeja was a good option on this wicket as we needed a sixth batsman, who can actually bowl. Vihari can actually bowl on this track. So that was the communication between captain and coach,” the batsman said.

Also read: Ajinkya Rahane ‘not concerned’ about missing out on a hundred

“It is hard to find players like Ashwin and Rohit (Sharma) sit out but’s all for the team,” Rahane he added.

Earlier, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar had expressed his “astonishment” at the exclusion of senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin from the playing XI against West Indies, a team against whom he has done exceedingly well. Ashwin has scored 552 runs with four hundreds and taken 60 wickets with four five-fors against the West Indies in 11 Tests (home and away).

Also read: Riding on Ajinkya Rahane’s 81, India reach 203/6 at stumps on rain-curtailed Day 1

“A man with that kind of record, especially against West Indies. He doesn’t find a place in this playing XI. That is stunning. Astonishing,” Gavaskar had said, hardly able to suppress his anger.

India finished 203/6 at stumps in the rain-curtailed day with Rishabh Pant and Jadeja in the middle. Rahane remained the top-scorer with 81 runs on the board.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 06:12 IST