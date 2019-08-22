India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli & Co register unwanted record against West Indies in Antigua 

cricket

The Indian cricket team were off to a disappointing start to their innings during Day 1 of the first Test encounter against West Indies in Antigua on Thursday. The visitors lost their first three wickets quite early with Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli all getting dismissed in the first hour of the match. This was the first time after 16 innings that India lost their first two wickets for single digit. The last time this happened was way back in 28 June 2011 when Abhinav Mukund and Rahul Dravid were dismissed for 8 at Bridgetown.

In the fourth over of the match, Roach foxed Agarwal with an in-swinging delivery and the youngster ended up edging it to Shai Hope behind the stumps. The on-field umpire was not initially convinced but a review from skipper Jason Holder proved to be the end for Agarwal.

Four balls over, it was Pujara’s turn as he went chasing after a ball outside the off stump and he was also caught by Hope. Kohli tried to steady the innings along with KL Rahul but a loose shot off Shannon Gabriel ended his innings as the India skipper was caught by Shamarh Brooks at gully.

West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and chose to field first against India.

India captain Virat Kohli said they would have batted anyway. “We were batting first anyway, look to put runs on the board and then attack with the ball. We know what to do in the middle, need to play consistent good cricket, no room for complacency. Mayank and KL will open in this series. Saha, Rohit, Ashwin, Kuldeep and Umesh are not playing today,” Kohli said at the toss.

West Indies handed Test debut to all-rounder Shamarh Brooks who also bowls leg-spin.

“Some moisture in the wicket and we want to take advantage. We have had some solid preparations and are looking forward to this. Every series is a new series, need to do our best. We have a new guy, Shamarh Brooks, who makes his Test debut for us,” Holder said.

