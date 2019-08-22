Yuvraj Singh trolls Jasprit Bumrah for flaunting six-pack abs ahead of 1st India vs West Indies

cricket

Yuvraj Singh may have announced his retirement from international cricket but he is never too far from the Indian cricket team. The swashbuckling left-hander gave a glimpse of his prankster side by trolling Jasprit Bumrah for flaunting his six-pack abs ahead of India’s first Test match against West Indies at Antigua.

Jasprit Bumrah took to instagram to post a photograph along with captain Virat Kohli in a beach at Antigua on Wednesday with the caption, ‘Sun soaking with Virat Kohli and the team’.

While the picture was appreciated by most with compliments pouring in for both Bumrah and Kohli, Yuvraj decided to opt for a different route.

The former India left-hander tried to pull Bumrah’s leg by replying, ”Oho fitness idol”.

The Indian cricket team went out for a bonding session ahead of their first Test of the two-match series against West Indies at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua starting Thursday. India have been invincible on the tour thus far, having won the T20I and ODI series 3-0 and 2-0 respectively. The visitors will now look for similar level of performances in the longest format while as for Jason Holder’s troops, they will be eyeing redemption against one of the strongest Test outfits in the sport.

As India gear up to begin their World Test Championship campaign at North Sound, two batsmen are in focus ahead of the opening Test against West Indies. It could well be that the new India team batting coach is decided on how they answer questions on Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane.

