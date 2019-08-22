Virender Sehwag reveals the one Sachin Tendulkar record that no one can break

cricket

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:29 IST

Virender Sehwag is known for his straight talk and the former India opener was in his elements during a recent event in the capital. The explosive opening batsman, who could well be called India’s biggest match-winner in Test cricket in the first decade of 2000s, spoke about a range of cricketing issues during the event. Talking about his one time idol and then teammate Sachin Tendulkar, Sehwag revealed that there is one record of the Little Master’s that no one can come close to breaking. Current India captain Virat Kohli has taken over from Tendulkar as the batting talisman of the team and has been piling runs like a machine across all formats.

ALSO READ: Sehwag has this advice for Rishabh Pant when it comes to limited overs batting

While Kohli looks poised to break Tendulkar’s ODI record of most centuries pretty soon, if he keeps going at the rate in Test matches and ODIs, he could end his career with the records of most runs and centuries in both these formats. But Sehwag thinks there is one record that not even Kohli can break.

ALSO READ: Sehwag weighs in on S Sreesanth-Mohammad Amir comeback course comparisons

“The one record no one can break is his (Sachin) 200 Test matches record. I don’t think anyone can break his record of playing 200 Test matches. I don’t think anybody can play more than 200 Test matches,” Sehwag told Times of India on the sidelines of the event.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 14:04 IST