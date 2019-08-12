India vs West Indies: Bhuvneshwar Kumar takes a stunning catch in match-winning performance, watch video

cricket

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 04:41 IST

Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar took a sensational catch in India’s 59-run win in the rain-truncated 2nd ODI against West Indies in Port of Spain, Trinidad on Sunday. The moment of brilliance came in the 35th over of the match when Bhuvneshwar was into the attack.

In the 5th ball of the over, Chase hit a length ball from the seamer towards him. The bowler dived on to his left to pluck the catch in the air with one hand to get the dismissal and Chase had to walk back for 18.

Also read: Centurion Virat Kohli stars in India’s 59-run win in rain-truncated 2nd ODI

In the same over, the bowler had already dismissed Nicholas Pooran for 42, and the match completely tilted in India’s favour after two quick wickets. Bhuvneshwar also took wickets of Kemar Roach and the dangerous Chris Gayle and finished with figures of 31/4 in his 8 overs in the match.

Captain Virat Kohli led from the front with a brilliant century, his 42nd of the career, to guide India a comfortable 59-run win over West Indies via Duckworth-Lewis method in the second ODI.

Also read: Chris Gayle smashes legendary Brian Lara’s massive ODI record

By virtue of the win on Sunday, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here. The first ODI between the two sides was washed out. India rode on Kohli’s 120 off 125 balls and Shreyas Iyer’s 71 to post a challenging 279 for seven after opting to bat.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 04:40 IST