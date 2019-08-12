India vs West Indies: Chris Gayle smashes legendary Brian Lara’s massive ODI record

cricket

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 00:44 IST

Opener Chris Gayle etched his name in history books as Windies locked horns against India in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on Sunday. The hard-hitting southpaw is surpassed legendary Brian Lara to become the highest run-getter for West Indies in the 50-overs format.

Lara, in his career, scored 10,48 runs in 295 ODIs. Gayle was just 7 runs away from smashing the record. He reached the landmark in the 8th over of West Indies’ 280 run-chase. He was eventually dismissed for 11 by Khaleel Ahmed. He has now score 10,353 runs in 296 ODIs.

INDIA VS WEST INDIES 2ND ODI: FOLLOW LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES

Most runs for West Indies:

10,353: Chris Gayle

10,348: Brian Lara

12,408: Shivnarine Chanderpaul

8,648: Desmond Haynes

6,721: Vivan Richards

Earlier, Virat Kohli led from the front with a fine century, his 42nd of the career, to guide India to 279 for seven. Coming on to bat in the fourth ball of the innings, Kohli played aggressively and scored 120 off 125 balls to guide India’s innings. He hit 14 boundaries and one six during his elegant knock.

Also read: Virat Kohli creates history, breaks 26-year-old record against West Indies

Besides Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (71 off 68) struck third half-century of his career and together with his skipper shared 125 runs for the fourth wicket to take India to a comfortable position.

(With inputs from AFP)

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 00:44 IST