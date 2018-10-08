India vs West Indies: Chris Gayle opts out of ODI and T20I series

Indian fans waiting to watch Chris Gayle take on the Indian bowlers in the upcoming ODI and T20I series are set to be disappointed as the Universe Boss has opted out of the tour citing personal reasons. With an eye on the 2019 World Cup, the West Indies selectors have picked three young players for the tour.

Interestingly, Sunil Narine too is missing from the squads while Kieron Pollard and Darren Bravo are back in the T20I team. Andre Russell has been ruled out of all 50-over cricket due to injury and Alzarri Joseph will undergo a fitness test before leaving for India. Russell has been picked only for the T20Is.

Speaking on the selection of the ODI squad, chairman of the selection panel, Courtney Browne said: “As we continue our World Cup preparations, the upcoming tour of India provides a great opportunity to expose some of our young talent. Opener, Hemraj Chanderpaul, all-rounder Fabian Allen and fast bowler Oshane Thomas will get their opportunity to showcase their skills, along with Sunil Ambris, who is returning to the fold. We will be without our stalwart, Chris Gayle for this Indian tour and the next tour against Bangladesh as he has declined selection at this time, however, he has made himself available for the selection for the visit of England to the Caribbean and the CWC in 2019.”

On the T20I team, Browne added: “With the 2020 ICC World T20 two years away and the limited amount of T20 Internationals within the next year, the panel believes at this juncture it is time to invest in the young players that have emerged over the last two years from WINDIES A and B teams, along with 2018 CPL. The panel believes that this new group of cricketers, in addition to their cricketing skills, will have the athleticism needed to improve our fielding, which will be vital to our success.

“The selection of a young group two years prior to the World T20 gives the coaching staff time to help them with their skills and for the team to develop into a cohesive and competitive unit. The team will continue to retain some experienced players who will work alongside the younger group. We wish the team every success on a challenging assignment in India and, offer our congratulations to the players making their international debuts and welcome back Darren Bravo and Kieran Pollard to international cricket.”

ODI SQUAD: Jason Holder (Captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas

T20I SQUAD: Carlos Brathwaite (Captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas

