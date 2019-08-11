India vs West Indies: How West Indies can challenge India - Gautam Gambhir comes up with interesting suggestion

cricket

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes West Indies should opt for fast bouncy pitches in order to challenge the Indian team. Led by Virat Kohli, Team India have already blanked the Windes 3-0 in the T20I series and made a strong start to the first ODI before rain washed out the match.

“India have pocketed the T20I series against the West Indies and are favourites to do the same in ODIs and Test matches. It is not their fault if West Indies don’t get their act together. If I put myself in the WI camp, the first thing I would do is to make fast, bouncy wickets for all three formats,” Gambhir wrote in his column for Times of India.

“Yes, India have more than a decent pace attack but if the hosts are to have any chance at all, it is on good fast wickets. Right now they are dishing out batting pitches, which is exactly what India want,” he further added.

Speaking about the ongoing debate over the number 4 position, Gambhir said that he hopes to see Shreyas Iyer get a long rope at that position. Also, he hoped the management allowed Mohammed Shami to run in and bowl fast at the opposition as the fast-bowler was trying to redeem himself.

