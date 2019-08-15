India vs West Indies: ‘I was exactly the same when I came in,’ Virat Kohli heaps praise on Shreyas Iyer after 3rd ODI

cricket

It was another clinical performance from Team India in Port of Spain as they defeated the West Indies by 6 wickets in the 3rd One Day International (ODI). The Windies gave a stiff target of 255 in 35 overs to India at the Queen’s Park Oval but India managed to chase that target down in just 33.2 overs. Virat Kohli scored his 43rd ODI century and ably supported by Shreyas Iyer as India claimed the three-match series 2-0.

It wasn’t all rosy for India in their run-chase as they lost the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant in quick succession to Fabian Allen. However, Iyer joined captain Kohli in the middle and struck their second successive century partnership in the series. Iyer struck 3 boundaries and 5 huge sixes in his quick-fire innings of 65 runs off 41 balls.

Kohli was mightily impressed by Iyer as he lauded the Delhi Capitals captain for his composure in the middle.

“He understood the value of performing in these situations,” Kohli said after India’s six-wicket win (DLS method) in Port-of-Spain.

“It will only boost his confidence further. I was exactly the same when I came in - any opportunity I got I wanted to win games for my team and play according to the situation and you have to take risks. He was brave under pressure. You need to reveal your game to realise who you are, what your game is and what kind of a player you are.

‘The way he (Shreyas Iyer) batted out there, he took a lot of pressure off me. His knock was the game-changer. We want to have people take responsibility at different batting positions. But he certainly presented a strong case for himself. He completely played in full control and was putting pressure on the bowlers. Really good tempo, good really character.’

This was India’s ninth straight bilateral series win against West Indies. They are unbeaten on the tour of West Indies as they claimed the T20 international series 3-0 before winning all the ODI matches.

Now the focus will shift towards the longest format of the game as India play 2 Tests against West Indies. The first Test takes place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and starts on 22nd August.

