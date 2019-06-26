Today in New Delhi, India
India vs West Indies, World Cup 2019: Spotlight on Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar as Team India gear up for WI battle

Bhuvneshwar Kumar seemed to have attained full fitness as he did single wicket bowling for a considerable time with chairman of selectors MSK Prasad keeping wickets.

cricket Updated: Jun 26, 2019 21:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India vs West Indies,ICC World Cup 2019,MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their clash against West Indies at Old Trafford.(AP)

The players of the Indian cricket team were pictured sweating it out in the final training session ahead of the their crunch ICC World Cup 2019 group stage clash at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday. Virat Kohli and his troops have won four matches while one contest was abandoned due to rain. As for Windies, they find themselves at the bottom half of the table, having won one and losing four. Like India, Windies’ one match was washed out as well. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded the images on social media and their post read: “All set for the game tomorrow.”

Bhuvneshwar Kumar seemed to have attained full fitness as he did single wicket bowling for a considerable time with chairman of selectors MSK Prasad keeping wickets.

At the batting nets, it was Mahendra Singh Dhoni, not a natural sweeper of the cricket ball, trying the stroke against slow bowlers. Sweep is always considered to be an effective shot against spinners when the conventional shots don’t fetch runs.

Prasad later also collected powerful throws from the deep as the reserve keeper Rishabh Pant got an extended run at the nets and also practiced outfielding, taking a few aerial catches.

While it’s any indication or not can’t be ascertained as Vijay Shankar has been Indian team management’s first choice and they haven’t shown any intent of changing it.

((With PTI inputs))

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 21:26 IST

