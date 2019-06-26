India vs West Indies, World Cup 2019: Spotlight on Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar as Team India gear up for WI battle

The players of the Indian cricket team were pictured sweating it out in the final training session ahead of the their crunch ICC World Cup 2019 group stage clash at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday. Virat Kohli and his troops have won four matches while one contest was abandoned due to rain. As for Windies, they find themselves at the bottom half of the table, having won one and losing four. Like India, Windies’ one match was washed out as well. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded the images on social media and their post read: “All set for the game tomorrow.”

#TeamIndia openers having a go at in the nets ahead of the game against West Indies.#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/Z19Nvt1Ux7 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 26, 2019

Bhuvneshwar Kumar seemed to have attained full fitness as he did single wicket bowling for a considerable time with chairman of selectors MSK Prasad keeping wickets.

Also Read: Virat Kohli 37 runs away from huge World Record

At the batting nets, it was Mahendra Singh Dhoni, not a natural sweeper of the cricket ball, trying the stroke against slow bowlers. Sweep is always considered to be an effective shot against spinners when the conventional shots don’t fetch runs.

Prasad later also collected powerful throws from the deep as the reserve keeper Rishabh Pant got an extended run at the nets and also practiced outfielding, taking a few aerial catches.

Also Read: India to wear orange jersey? Bowling coach Bharat Arun says not aware

While it’s any indication or not can’t be ascertained as Vijay Shankar has been Indian team management’s first choice and they haven’t shown any intent of changing it.

((With PTI inputs))

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 21:26 IST