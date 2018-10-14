India vs West Indies: India reach major landmark with series win

India made light work of West Indies on Day 3 of the second Test in Hyderabad, winning the match by 10 wickets. The result meant that India won the two match series 2-0, having already won the first Test in Rajkot by an innings and 272 runs.

The series win against West Indies made it 10 consecutive Series wins for India at home. India have now joined Australia in winning 10 consecutive series at home. The Aussies have done it twice, once from 1994/95-2000-01 and once from 2004/05-2008/09.

India’s run started with a 4-0 win against Australia in 2012-13 and has included wins against all the Test playing sides except Zimbabwe. During the run India have won 23 Tests and lost just 1.

The 10 wicket win made it 21 matches for India against the men from the Caribbean without tasting a defeat.

Incidentally this was India’s 8th 10-wicket win for India in Test cricket, three of them have come outside India.

First Published: Oct 14, 2018 19:46 IST