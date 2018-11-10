India vs West Indies: India’s predicted XI for 3rd T20I; multiple changes expected

After sealing the T20I series against West Indies, the Indian team have already rested their main bowlers to keep them in ‘good physical’ state for the Australian tour. This should now make way for new faces to stand up and be counted when the teams walk out for the final time in Chennai for the 3rd T20I.

We take a look at India’s predicted XI for the final T20I.

Rohit Sharma

After blitzing a century in the previous match, Rohit Sharma is on the cusp of a unique record. He now needs to score 69 runs against the Windies in the last match of the series on Sunday at Chennai to get past Martin Guptill and become the leading run-getter in T20 internationals. He has been in sublime hitting form right throughout this series, and Chennai should be no different.

KL Rahul

After failing in the 1st T20I, KL Rahul was at his imperious best in Lucknow and looked the million dollar man, he is touted to be. Clean, crisp hitts headlined his innings and he could be bumped up to open the innings instead of Shikhar Dhawan.

Shreyas Iyer

With the series in the bag, the Indian management could give Shreyas Iyer a go-ahead in the final match and he could walk out to bat at the number three position. He was in good form in the Vijay Hazare and should use this opportunity to stake a claim for future series.

Rishabh Pant

Despite all the talent and backing from the management, Rishabh Pant has not managed to justify his potential in the two matches so far. He likes playing his strokes, but has only thrown his wicket away in both the matches, a trait he needs to work on.

Manish Pandey

The right-hander has not got too many opportunities to stake a claim to this middle order and Chennai could be another opportunity for him to vindicate the trust of the team management in him.

Dinesh Karthik

He was the person responsible for guiding the chase rather calmly in the first T20I and his presence lower down the order is a great cushion for the Indian team to have in this batting order.

Krunal Pandya

The older Pandya has already given a great glimpse of his pedigree in the two matches so far and his all-round abilities render superb balance to the side. The upcoming matches will no doubt test him a lot more, and this will give us a great indication of his credentials.

Washington Sundar

The young Tamil Nadu offie had a great start to his T20 career but then fell off the radar after a mediocre IPL season. He is a very accurate bowler and against the flamboyant Windies batting order, his skillsets will be a great option for Rohit to have. Also, he is a very handy batsman lower down the order which only strengthens the batting order.

Siddarth Kaul

In the absence of Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, Siddarth Kaul should get a game in Chennai. He has been part of various Indian limited-overs squads, though his international appearances have been limited to three ODIs and two T20Is and this is another chance for him to put up a spirited display.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The seamer has to step up and lead the attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and get the job done both with the new and old ball. He has not yet his straps after the injury break and India would want a fit and firing Bhuvneshwar when the team arrives in Australia.

Yuzvendra Chahal

The leggie will replace Kuldeep Yadav in the squad and has a great chance to send a message to the management that he still has the goods to pick up wickets in the shortest format.

