India vs West Indies: Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar return for last three ODIs, Shami left out

The BCCI on Thursday announced a 15-member squad for the last three one-day internationals against the Windies and the pace attack has been beefed up in the face of some exciting batting by the tourists. The Windies have managed to score in excess of 300 runs in the first two matches of the series and the selectors have decided to bring back the duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah for the remainder of the series. Mohammed Shami has been left out of the squad, this despite impressing more than the erratic Umesh Yadav, who has been retained.

The rest of the team remains the same and it will be interesting to see if the likes of KL Rahul and Manish Pandey get a look in or the team management will decide to stick with the trio of Rayudu, Dhoni and Pant in the middle order.

India won the first match of the series easily with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma slamming centuries in a big chase at Guwahati. The second match though went down to the wire and the Windies snatched a tie with Shai Hope scoring a boundary off the last delivery of the match.

India’s death bowling has looked shaky in the first two matches and with the series still very much alive, the selectors have decided to boost the pace attack. Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed, who played the first match, has been retained in the squad.

It will be interesting to see if Umesh Yadav gets another go in the series. He has been extremely disappointing so far and should consider himself lucky to be still part of the squad.

Indian team for 3rd, 4th and 5th ODI against Windies: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey

