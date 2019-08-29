India vs West Indies: Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin and other Indian bowlers ‘give it a go’ ahead of 2nd Test

cricket

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 14:36 IST

Jasprit Bumrah led from the front as the bowlers took centre stage in India’s thumping 318-run victory over hosts West Indies in the first Test match at Antigua. Widely regarded as one of India’s best ever bowling attacks, the current bowling crop comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav will look to repeat the same when India aim to seal the series in the second and final Test match against West Indies starting Friday.

Ahead of the second Test at the Sabina Park, the Indian bowlers were seen sweating it out. BCCI shared a series of photos on its twitter handle with the caption ‘The bowlers giving it a go at the nets before the 2nd Test against West Indies in Jamaica.’

The bowlers giving it a go at the nets before the 2nd Test against West Indies in Jamaica 📸📸 #TeamIndia #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/K42OxLgQY2 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 28, 2019

They really did give it a go a few days ago in Antigua, bowling West Indies out for a mere 100 in the second Test. Jasprit Bumrah bowled a fire-breathing spell, picking up 5 wickets for only 7 runs. Ishant Sharma too did his job, picking three wickets in the second innings.

“Bumrah is a thinking bowler. He is aware of situations and adjusts himself beautifully. If you see the lengths that he bowled in the second innings, he pitched the ball up and was getting appreciable movements,” Arun told reporters here. “That’s the best spell of fast bowling I have seen from an Indian in a long, long time,” he added.

For Arun, a coach’s priority is to ensure that execution part is perfect as the outcome is then taken care of.

“Well, wickets are the outcome but I am not always looking at the outcome. I am looking at the execution part and that was exactly what was discussed with Bumrah after the first innings,” Arun said about India’s pace spearhead, who had figures of 1 for 5 in 18 overs in the first essay.

“His execution (in the first innings) was a trifle short and with his style of bowling, he should have pitched it up. Wickets were not a concern as the process of bowling right lengths will eventually get you wickets.” It is the split second extra that the batsmen need to pick his unorthodox action, which makes Bumrah a difficult proposition, feels the former Test seamer.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 14:36 IST