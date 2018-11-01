India vs West Indies, live cricket score, 5th ODI in Thiruvananthapuram: Windies win the toss, will bat first

Preview: The last time West Indies emerged victorious in an ODI series in India, in 2002, Carl Hooper was the leader of the Caribbean pack while the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly still donned national colours. The two sides’ paradigm headed in opposite directions since then, with India reaching two World Cup finals, winning once in 2011, while West Indies barely scraping through to qualify for the upcoming 2019 World Cup. If Jason Holder’s men manage to pull off another shock win as they did in Pune, the magnitude of the victory would be no less than a series win for the islanders even though it would end in a 2-2 draw. It would hurt the hosts as much.

Follow live updates of India vs West Indies 5th ODI below -

13:20 hrs IST Captains speak Jason Holder, WI Captain: We are gonna bat first. It looks a very good wicket and looks a bit dry as well. Hopefully we will get some runs on the board and our bowlers would go out there and defend it. We have made two changes. Ashley Nurse is out and Devendra Bishoo comes in and Chanderpaul Hemraj is out and Oshane Thomas comes in. He (Nurse) is ruled out for the entire tour. I wish him well. Hopefully, he can recover quickly for the next tour. I think it it is about consistency. We just need to be more consistent to beat the best teams. We have given glimpses of that in this series. Our batters will have to put runs on the board and the bowlers will have back to them up and support them. Virat Kohli, India Captain: We would have bowled first as well. I don’t think the wicket will change much but the dew is going to be a massive factor in the second innings. It has been overcast for the last few days and there would be something in the wicket for the few overs. If it is too damp or too dry, the spinners will also come into play and there will be some spin. We are playing with the same team.





13:10 hrs IST Playing XI Teams: India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah Windies (Playing XI): Kieran Powell, Shai Hope(w), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Fabian Allen, Devendra Bishoo, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas





13:00 hrs IST Windies win toss, will bat Jason Holder wins the toss, will bat first. A couple of changes in their team with Ashley Nurse out injured. For India, it is the same XI which means that the likes of KL Rahul will have to wait for his opportunity. Kohli feels that the wicket will help his bowlers in the first innings and there is extreme dew in the second innings.





12:50 hrs IST Pitch report Sunil Gavaskar feels that there is dampness in the wicket and it will not be a bad idea for the captain who wins the toss to bowl first. Also, there seems to be some rain in the air and that could help some movement with the new ball at least. It will be interesting to see what the captains decided to do. The dew factor will kick in during the second innings as well. There will be turn but on Indian pitches there will be runs scored but not in the excess of 300 though.





12:40 hrs IST Bharat Arun happy with bowling unit India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun Wednesday said the team’s fast-bowling strength has never been more “exciting” with new find Khaleel Ahmed being the latest addition to the stocks. “We have a very good fast bowling quartet. And also, the bench strength is very exciting,” Arun said. Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneswar Kumar along with Khaleel make up the pace battery currently in operation against the West Indies. Arun praised Khaleel, calling the 20-year-old a bright prospect. “Khaleel looks a very exciting prospect. He is sharp and has the skills to do well in international cricket. He is a very exciting prospect,” he said.





12:15 hrs IST Can MSD do it? Mahendra Singh Dhoni has found runs hard to come by. Left out of the T20 squad for the upcoming series in Australia, the Jharkhand stumper will hope to make a contribution in front of the stumps, too, even though his work with the big gloves has been stupendous. Dhoni stands on the cusp of a milestone, needing one run to reach the 10,000 mark in India colours (he has scored 124 runs for Asia XI).





12:05 hrs IST Eye on the 2019 World Cup With the series being the first in the run-up to the 50-overs World Cup in England in June next year, the two sides are more or less aiming to zero in on the combination for the showpiece. While Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been in superlative form, scoring three and two centuries respectively, Ambati Rayudu, backed by the skipper, has also been among the runs. The rest of the batsmen haven’t quite had the impact they would have liked to. The flamboyant Shikhar Dhawan has not capitalised on the starts while veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni has found runs hard to come by.





11:55 hrs IST Record awaits Kohli and boys A victory in the fifth and penultimate One-day International will ensure India maintain their unbeaten run since the reverse against South Africa in 2015. Leading 2-1 in the five-match series that also witnessed a tie, the hosts faced unexpected resistance in the past few days, including suffering a shock defeat, since the time the West Indians set foot in the country a little more than a month ago. The weather is expected to play a part with showers predicted. Virat Kohli’s men bounced back from the loss in the third match at Pune to record a massive 224-run win at Mumbai. The home team will hope to carry the momentum into the series decider in the Southern city.





11:40 hrs IST Hosts look to maintain unbeaten run India go into the final ODI on Thursday eyeing another home series triumph against the West Indies, a far cry from the dominant force it was when the city last hosted a 50-over international three decades ago. A victory in the fifth and penultimate One-day International will ensure India maintain their unbeaten run since the reverse against South Africa in 2015.



