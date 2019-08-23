India vs West Indies Live score 1st Test Day 2 in Antigua: Pant, Jadeja look to add crucial runs

Day 1 Round-up: Ajinkya Rahane’s 18th half-century anchored India’s revival to 203 for six on the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Thursday. Reduced to 25 for three by opening bowlers Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel after they were put in to bat, Rahane underlined his immense value to a star-studded team with a gritty top score of 81 that helped lift the tourists to a more competitive position by the end of a rain-interrupted day. He received resolute support from opening batsman K.L. Rahul (44) in a fourth-wicket stand of 68 and then featured in an even more productive partnership with Hanuma Vihari (32), the pair putting on 82 for the fifth wicket. Rahane’s was the last wicket to fall in a stop-start final session, playing on to Gabriel to end a near four-hour occupation of the crease in which he stroked ten of 163 deliveries that he faced for four.

17:33 hrs IST Sunil Gavaskar lashes out Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar was not pleased with India’s team selection: ““A man with that kind of record, especially against West Indies. He doesn’t find a place in this playing XI. That is stunning. Astonishing.”





17:19 hrs IST Ashwin’s impeccable record against WI Against West Indies, Ashwin has played in 11 matches and has picked up 60 wickets at an average of 21.85 and with a strike rate of 46.2. The last series India played in West Indies was back in 2016, he claimed 17 wickets and was the Man of the Series. Back then, he had raced away to 350 runs.





17:02 hrs IST Ashwin’s exclusion raises eyebrows India skipper Virat Kohli thew in a big surprise at toss time by revealing that off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin - India’s highest wicket taker in Tests in the current team - was not included in the playing XI for the first Test against West Indies at Antigua. India, instead, opted for Ravindra Jadeja as the lone specialist spinner in the side, along with three fast bowlers - Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. The selection drew criticism from cricket fraternity with many suggesting that the selectors made a blunder in team selection.





16:48 hrs IST ‘We did a very good job with the ball’ “It was a normal Antigua pitch, where you would always get some moisture early on and help for the fast bowlers,” Kemar Roach said at the end of day’s play. “The ball came out pretty good today. It’s a place I love to play, I’ve had some success here before so I’m happy with how things have gone so far. It (pitch) flattened out a bit quicker today than usual, so we had to be patient and build some pressure and challenge the batsmen.”





16:31 hrs IST ‘I am not a selfish guy’ “I knew this question was coming and I was ready,” Ajinkya Rahane smiled when asked at the day end media conference. “As long as I am at the crease, I am thinking about my team, I am not a selfish guy. So yes, I am not too concerned about the hundred as I thought 81 on that wicket was really crucial as we are now in a decent position. See, as long as I am contributing for my team is what matters. Yes, I was thinking about my hundred but the situation we are in -- 25 for 3 was tricky. As I have said, I just thought if I could contribute for my team. I am not too concerned about my hundred as that will come automatically.”





16:17 hrs IST Recap of eventful first day Ajinkya Rahane made 81 as India advanced to 203 for the loss of six wickets at stumps on a rain-affected opening day of the first Test. Rahane, without a test century in two years, fell short of the mark again when he was bowled by paceman Shannon Gabriel, via an inside edge. His innings helped India steady the ship after they had been reduced to 25 for three on a day when West Indies won the toss and sent the visitors in to bat. Only 68.5 overs were bowled due to intermittent rain.



