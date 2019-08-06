India vs West Indies 3rd T20I in Guyana Highlights: IND win by seven wickets, complete whitewash

Highlights: Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant scored half centuries as India defeated West Indies in the third T20I in Guyana. Thanks to the win, Kohli & Co completed a 3-0 series whitewash. Earlier, Kieron Pollard scored another fifty as West Indies posted 146/6. Deepak Chahar struck thrice, Rahul Chahar took one and Navneet Saini took the wickets of Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard after India opted to field against West Indies. Rahul Chahar made his debut in place of Ravindra Jadeja while Deepak Chahar and KL Rahul were included in place of Khaleel Ahmed and Rohit Sharma respectively.

Follow India vs West Indies Highlights below:

00:39 hrs IST Stat Attack: IND beat WI India wins the match and whitewash West Indies in T20I series This is the 2nd time India whitewash West Indies in 3 match T20I series.(last time was West Indies in India 2018) This is the 4th time India have whitewashed an opponent in 3 match T20I series. (previous was India in Australia-2016, Sri Lanka in India-2017, West Indies in India-2018)





00:30 hrs IST IND victorious A six from Rishabh Pant straight down the ground and India have won the match by 7 wickets! An absolute dominant show from Pant and Virat Kohli as India complete a 3-0 series whitewash.





00:20 hrs IST Virat out Too little too late for West Indies. Virat Kohli played the delivery from Oshane Thomas straight to Evin Lewis and the India skipper departs for 59. However, IND need just 14 runs more to win.





00:15 hrs IST Fifty for Pant Rishabh Pant scores a half century His 2nd half century in T20Is His 2nd T20I half century against West Indies This is now his 2nd highest Individual score in T20Is His highest individual score of 58 runs came against West Indies in T20Is in 2018





00:09 hrs IST Fifty for Kohli Half century comes up for Virat Kohli This is his 21st half century of his T20I career. This is his 3rd half century against West Indies in T20I He now has 21 50+ scores,joint-most along with Rohit Sharma in T20Is





00:05 hrs IST IND in control The partnership between Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant is now 68* This is now highest partnership by runs by India in this T20I series. This is also 2nd highest partnership by runs in this T20I series. The highest partnership by runs in this T20I series is 76 between N Pooran and R Powell





23:59 hrs IST Solid Partnership 50 runs partnership comes up between Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant This is the first 50 run partnership between this duo in T20Is 2nd 50 run partnership by runs by India in this T20I series 2nd highest partnership by runs by India in this T20I series





23:52 hrs IST Batsmen comfortable Virat Kohli (30 off 26 balls) and Rishabh Pant (22 off 23 balls) are looking quite comfortable against the Windies bowlers and West Indies need a wicket quickly if they want to stop this flow of runs! IND 77/2





23:40 hrs IST Virat, Pant steady This is good batting from Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant as they are playing sensibly and if both the batsmen can keep their wickets till the 15th over, it will be an easy chase for India. IND 58/2 after 9 overs.





23:30 hrs IST Pant starts well 6 overs gone and India are 34 for the loss of two wickets. Rishabh Pant is the new batsman for the visitors and he started his innings with a stylish boundary through the covers.





23: 24 hrs IST KL Rahul departs It was a rash shot attempted from Rahul. He attempted to heave Allen out of the park but missed the line and lost his wicket to a stumping. India lose second wicket.





23:16 hrs IST India look to get a partnership Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will look to build a partnership after losing the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan early. Virat will take his time to get used to the wicket while Rahul can accelerate the innings.





23: 10 hrs IST OUT Shikhar Dhawan goes after scoring 3 runs. It has not been a good series for Shikhar. Sheldon Cottrell gets an edge off his bat to the wicket keeper.





23:03 hrs IST Rahul opens with a six KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan are out in the middle and Rahul starts the innings with a six! Good start for India as they are 6/0 after one over.





22:51 hrs IST WI 146/6 West Indies finish their innings on 146/6 and they will be happy with how their innings finished. Sixteen runs off the final over and Rovman Powell stayed unbeaten on 32. A relatively good show from the Windies but still, this is not a great total against the Indian batting line-up.





22:36 hrs IST Six and Out! Carlos Brathwaite slammed Rahul Chahar for a six but the very next ball, he made a complete mess of it as Washington Sundar completed the catch at the long-on boundary. West Indies are 119 for six wickets.





22:29 hrs IST Pollard departs Change of pace from Navdeep Saini and Kieron Pollard is castled for 58. This is the wicket India were looking for and this can open the floodgates for the visitors. After 15.4 overs, West Indies are 105 for the loss of 5 wickets.





22:23 hrs IST Fifty for Pollard Fifty for Kieron Pollard! What an innings from the veteran! 3rd half century in T20Is His last half century in T20Is came in 2012 (63* against NZ) This is his first half century against India in T20Is This is now his individual High score against India in T20Is





22:18 hrs IST Saini strikes Finally a wicket for India! Navneet Saini takes his first wicket of the match as Nicholas Pooran was caught behind for 17. West Indies are 80 for the loss of four wickets.





22:14 hrs IST Stat Attack: Partnership 50 partnership comes up between K Pollard and N Pooran This is the first 50 run partnership between this duo in T20Is This is the highest partnership by runs between this duo in T20Is This is now the 2nd 50 runs partnership by West Indies in this series





22:08 hrs IST Pooran joins the party Nicholas Pooran has joined the party and Krunal Pandya goes for a humongous six! The trio of Krunal, Washington Sundar and Rahul Chahar have not fared well today. 12 overs gone and West Indies are 73 for the loss of three wickets.





21:58 hrs IST Two sixes for Pollard Two sixes for Kieron Pollard and he is taking Rahul Chahar apart! Both the sixes were hit dead straight and the veteran is fighting back for West Indies. After 9 overs, WI are 46 for the loss of three wickets.





21:51 hrs IST Rahul’s first over Rahul Chahar is introduced into the attack and a tidy over from the debutant. 7 overs gone and West Indies are 30 for the loss of three wickets. Another brilliant start for India and this is not looking good for the hosts.





21:45 hrs IST Stat Attack Sunil Narine departs for 2 He is yet to score a double digit score against India in T20Is This is now his 5th single digit score against India in T20Is Evin Lewis departs for 10 This is the 4th time he has been LBW out in his T20I career Shimron Hetmyer departs for 1 Back to back 4th single digit score for Hetmyer In Last 5 innings that he has been out, he has been dismissed by pace bowlers





21:36 hrs IST Another wicket This is just a dream spell from Deepak Chahar! Third wicket for the fast bowler as he trapped Shimron Hetmyer LBW for 1. An absolute peach of a delivery and West Indies are 14 for the loss of three wickets.





21:31 hrs IST Second Wicket Second wicket for Deepak Chahar and this time, it is Evin Lewis. It was a straight delivery from Chahar and it was a plumb LBW! However, West Indies ended up wasting their review. WI 13/2





21:22 hrs IST Chahar strikes A good catch by Navdeep Saini at mid-on and Deepak Chahar has struck for India! Sunil Narine departs for 2 as West Indies are 4 for the loss of one wicket.





21:19 hrs IST Cautious Start Evin Lewis and Sunil Narine opened the batting for West Indies while Bhuvneshwar Kumar was handed the ball in the first over. Cautious start by the batsman as they are 2/0 after the first over.





21:13 hrs IST Game Time The teams are out in the middle and the match is about the start. India have given chance to three new players in this game and ahead of the ODI series, this is a good opportunity for them to prove themselves.





21:05 hrs IST West Indies XI West Indies (Playing XI): Sunil Narine, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard, Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite(c), Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Fabian allen





20:58 hrs IST India XI India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini





20:51 hrs IST IND opt to field India won the toss and opted to field against West Indies in the third T20I. Rahul Chahar will be making his debut while Deepak Chahar and KL Rahul are included in place of Khaleel Ahmed and Rohit Sharma respectively.





20: 33 hrs IST Good news There is some good news for the fans as umpires look happy with the progression of the ground. Toss is likely to take place soon. The start of match is placed at 9:10 PM.





20: 24 hrs IST Inspection The latest update is that inspection will take place at 8:30 PM. It has been reported that Virat Kohli may be rested for the match with Rohit Sharma taking over the reins.





19:54 hrs IST Latest Update “The outfield looks good around the 30-yard circle. Water content in the outfield outside the 30-yard circle is higher. The drainage here is excellent. Little bit of concern is the winds with the dark clouds looming. For now, the ground is draining quite well,” says Daren Ganga.





19:39 hrs IST Delay expected The match may not start on time due to wet outfield but still, it is good news for the fans because the rain has stopped. It will be fun to see how many changes India will make to their playing XI.





19:23 hrs IST Pitch Report “Still overcast. There is a tinge of grass across this surface, also looks a bit dark - the color of this deck. The average first innings score is 140,” explains Darren Ganga in his pitch report.





19:08 hrs IST Next Inspection It is not looking good in Guyana at the moment. It is raining quite heavily and the toss is likely to be delayed because of that. Due to rain the next pitch inspection will be 9:45 a.m local time.





18:58 hrs IST Bad News for cricket fans Guyana under a cloud cover at the moment 🌧️🌧️

Let there be some sunshine ☀️ #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/C7r3HSLtvB — BCCI (@BCCI) August 6, 2019





18:52 hrs IST Krunal Pandya vs Rovman Powell Krunal has impressed everyone with his guile and control. His ability to read the situation of a game stands out and this makes him a brilliant option for Virat Kohli in the middle overs. However, he will be put under the pump by Rovman Powell, who stamped his class over the second match and will be a massive factor against the Indian spinners in the final clash at Guyana.





18:43 hrs IST Navdeep Saini vs Nicholas Pooran Young Nicholas Pooran walks in at the number three position and he has the pedigree to bat deep and trouble the Indian bowling attack. He gave a brief glimpse of his ability in the first match and even went after Navdeep Saini. However, the fast-bowler dismissed him soon after which has set the tone perfectly for the rest of the series.





18:32 hrs IST Washington Sundar vs Evin Lewis Kohli has thrown the new ball to young Washington Sundar and the offie has certainly not disappointed the skipper. 3 wickets in the first two matches, Sundar has kept a tight leash on the West Indies openers. He is extremely potent against the left-handers and hence, Evin Lewis needs to be watchful against him in the third match.





18:23 hrs IST Sunil Narine vs Virat Kohli The skipper has walked out to bat at number 3 in both the matches, but has not looked in control. However, he got a few strokes away in the second match and his battle with Sunil Narine will be the key in the middle overs. Narine is bowling with good control and is getting the ball to spin both ways which will pose a threat to Kohli.





18:11 hrs IST Sheldon Cottrell vs Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan has not looked himself in the two matches so far and has been troubled by Sheldon Cottrell. The left-hander has struggled to hit his stride and the Indian management would ideally want their opener to find some form ahead of the ODI series. It will not be an easy proposition against Cottrell who has bowled with good pace and great accuracy up front with the new ball.





18:00 hrs IST India on the cusp of unique record India now has joint-most consecutive wins against WI in T20Is along with Pakistan. If India wins the 3rd T20I, they will have most consecutive wins (6) against West Indies in T20Is. India need to win 3rd T20I to whitewash West Indies in T20Is. If done so, this will be the 4th time India will whitewash an opponent in T20I series. (in a 3 matches T20I series)





17:43 hrs IST Shikhar Dhawan eyes milestone in Guyana Shikhar Dhawan needs just 47 runs to complete 7000 runs in the T20s. The southpaw has scored 1334 in T20Is and 4579 in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Before Dhawan, the three Indians to cross the 7000-run barrier in the shortest format were Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma. Also, he will become the 15th cricketer worldwide to achieve this feat.





17:29 hrs IST Team India’s Predicted XI for this clash KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed. Read here





17:13 hrs IST Windies eye redemption in final T20I For hosts, putting up a coherent performance remains a challenge. Considered a force in the shortest format, they have not lived up to their reputation. The likes of Kieron Pollard and skipper Carlos Brathwaite are due a big knock. If they can manage to walk away with a win on Tuesday, it will be a confidence-booster for the side ahead of the ODIs and Tests.





17:00 hrs IST India may tinker with bowling attack There is a strong possibility that leg-break bowler Rahul Chahar may make the cut in place of young paceman Navdeep Saini. Deepak Chahar, cousin of Rahul, may also find a place in the playing XI and Ravindra Jadeja could be the one who is rested. It will be interesting to see what combination the team puts up for this clash.





16:43 hrs IST Top-order likely to be retained It will not be a surprise if KL Rahul is drafted into the playing XI, replacing the struggling Rishabh Pant. The young Delhi batsman managed scores of 4 and 0 in the first two matches. Skipper Kohli has backed Pant to the hilt and it will be interesting to see if the 21-year-old rising star gets another chance. Neither Rohit Sharma nor Shikhar Dhawan are likely to be rested. For Dhawan, it’s his first series after missing the World Cup due to a thumb fracture and since he has not scored many runs in the first two matches, he will be eager to get some before the ODIs and Tests.





16:29 hrs IST India’s wins have been clicnical if not comprehensive Their performance wasn’t the most fluent in the first match but Virat Kohli and his men were back to being a dominant force in the second match, though, the outcome was decided by the Duckworth-Lewis method after thunderstorm and consequent rain did not allow the game to continue. While the batting line-up may not change much, India may try a new combination in bowling.





16:14 hrs IST India could spring changes for this clash Skipper Virat Kohli lauded his players for “clinical” performance in the second match and dropped hints that he may try out players, who did not get chance to play in the first two matches. “Winning is always going to be a priority. But sealing the series gives the chance to bring few guys in. Idea is always going to be to win first. But winning the first two games gives the cushion.”



