India vs West Indies: Mayank Agarwal likely to replace injured Shikhar Dhawan in ODIs vs Windies: Report

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 21:50 IST

India’s Test opener Mayank Agarwal is likely to replace Shikhar Dhawan in the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies after the senior batsman failed to recover from his knee injury. India will play three ODIs against the West Indies in Chennai (December 15), Visakhapatnam (December 18) and Cuttack (December 22).

Dhawan sustained a deep gash on his knee during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game and was subsequently ruled out of the three-match T20 series where Sanju Samson came in as a replacement.

It was expected that the 34-year-old Dhawan would recover from the injury but it seems more serious than what was apprehended.

“The selection committee has recommended Mayank’s name as Shikhar’s replacement after consultation with the team management,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

That the team management is keen on Mayank translating his stupendous Test performance into the ODI arena was first reported in PTI on November 18.

Rohit Sharma doesn’t want to lose his sleep over World T20 which is still some distance away and thereby lose his grip on the present where come Wednesday, India have a series to win against a competitive West Indies side.

India will lock horns with two-time World T20 champions in series-deciding third match here even as the preparations to find the right combinations for the marquee event continues.

“See, I don’t want to keep saying that we are trying to build a squad for the (T20)World Cup. It is still a long-long way ahead. We just need to focus on winning the series and that will keep us in good state, moving forward,” Rohit said on Tuesday ahead of the series finale.

“If we keep winning games, keep doing the right things on the field, the composition of the team will take care (by itself),” Rohit added.