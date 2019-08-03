India vs West Indies: ‘Playing together for India is a dream come true’ - Deepak and Rahul Chahar

cricket

After Pathan and Pandya brothers, India cricket team is on the verge of introducing new brother pair to the national team - the Chahar brothers. Deepak and Rahul Chahar, who both made name for themselves in the Indian Premier League and domestic cricket, could play together for the first time in Indian jerseys as the men in blue take on West Indies in the first T2OI at Fort Lauderale in Florida, USA on Saturday.

Speaking in a video to BCCI, the brothers revealed that it would be a dream come true to play together for the national team. “It was our dream to play together. I started playing first, and I wanted to represent the national team. Then Rahul also started playing, and I saw that he was good. He can also play for India. Our families wanted us both to play at international level. It is a huge achievement when even one person from our locality gets to play at such a big stage. Now, we both are playing from one family, it is a great achievement,” Deepak said.

“It feels great to get a chance to play for Indian team. Especially, it feels great that I am going to make my debut with Deepak bhaiya. When I started playing cricket, Deepak’s father always wanted us to play together for India. He always tells me ‘tu mere lie ek aur ek gyarah ki tarah hai. Deepak is the first one, but if you also play along him, I will feel more proud’,” Rahul added.

Not long ago, the two brothers were going against each other in the IPL final between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. “In the IPL final, I got out in Deepak’s ball. So people scolded me for getting out on my brother’s delivery. I was a bit angry when I came to ball. But other than that, we have not played against each other much,” Rahul talked about the encounter.

Deepak further revealed that his younger brother does not like to face his deliveries. “When he started playing cricket, we used to play with synthetic ball on cement track. That ball was heavy and used to bounce a lot. So, it hit him on the chest. He was 9 years old, he started crying. After that, I motivated him to continue to play and he got up. I hit him again on the chest in the second ball, in the same spot. Since then, Rahul does not like to face my deliveries. He will face faster baller than me, he will hit sixes against them, but he does not play my deliveries,” he said.

India will play 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs, and 2 Tests against West Indies.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 17:15 IST