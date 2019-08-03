Jimmy Neesham trolled after his joke on Virat Kohli backfires

cricket

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 14:35 IST

What can be Jimmy Neesham’s alternate profession? Those scratching their heads for an answer of course don’t use Twitter that much. The New Zealand all-rounder can easily fit into the role of a social media specialist when he decides to quit cricket. When not hitting sixes or picking up prized wickets the ball, Neesham spends most of his time tweeting. Call it crazy, hilarious, out of this world, witty but his tweets do manage to grab your intention. His latest? A tweet joking about India captain Virat Kohli’s Ashes runs or the lack of it.

Ashes? Kohli? Before you start rolling your eyes, it’s better to clarify that it was Neesham’s way of praising England opener Rory Burns, who scored a patient ton on his Ashes debut on Friday at Edgbaston and Neesham had no intentions (or so we believe) to take a jibe at Virat Kohli. Then why even mention Kohli? Of Course, he is an Indian captain and has nothing to do with Ashes, which is played between England and Australia. According to Neesham, that was precisely the premise of the joke. Kohli being an Indian cannot take part in Ashes, which is played England and Australia.

“Rory Burns now has more runs in his first Ashes innings than Virat Kohli has in his entire Ashes career,” tweeted Neesham after Burns scored an unbeaten 125 on Day 2 of first Ashes Test.

Rory Burns now has more runs in his first Ashes innings than Virat Kohli has in his entire Ashes career 🤷‍♂️ — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) August 3, 2019

Neesham’s ‘joke’ however, attracted a mixed response from netizens. While Some believed it was a witty take on the recent developments, a few did not like the fact that Kohli was unnecessarily dragged into it.

Here are some of the responses.

At first it was abt the WC tickets and now comparison between virat kohli and Rory Burns, looks like its not going good for neesham.🤷🏼‍♂️ — mr rao (@SudheendraRao4) August 3, 2019

Like you have 1000 wickets and 10000 runs in Ranji career..... — ananddeva_cn (@devaanand476) August 3, 2019

And Rogerer Federer has ZERO wickets in the last 4 Ashes series — cricky (@Crickosaurus) August 3, 2019

Virat Kohli has scored more runs than all Aus and Eng players in Asia Cup — Cheeku Kohli (@virat_fan_51188) August 3, 2019

Virat already has enough runs than the Top order of entire Newzealand in their entire careers — jagdeep (@sunnyjagdeep) August 3, 2019

Neesham having banter on twitter is nothing new. Just a few days ago his witty response to a Pakistani fan inviting him to have biryani elicited quite a response on the popular microblogging site.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 14:35 IST