India vs West Indies: Proud to be part of this dedicated team, says Virat Kohli after series win

India skipper Virat Kohli lavished praise on his teammates after the hosts completed a comfortable 3-1 series win over Windies at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

The bowlers did the job for India in the final ODI as they managed to dismiss the visitors for just 104 and the hosts chased down the target rather comfortably to record an emphatic series win.

Following the win, the Indian captain took to social media to heap praise on his teammates and he wrote: “Great effort by the boys to win the series. So proud to be a part of this dedicated side!”

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja scalped a four-wicket haul to help India register a massive nine-wicket victory over West Indies in the final ODI. Chasing a lowly target of 105 runs, it was a complete cakewalk for the Indian batsmen as they easily crossed the line at the loss of just one wicket.

After left-hand batsman Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed cheaply for six, Indian opener Rohit Sharma (63) and skipper Virat Kohli (33) stitched a match-winning partnership of 99 runs to drive their side to a comfortable victory.

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 08:24 IST