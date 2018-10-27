India vs West Indies, Pune ODI: Statistical highlights of IND innings - Multiple records for Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli’s 38th ODI ton for India went in vain as West Indies came back strongly to win the third One-day International by 43 runs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

Chasing 284, India looked on course with Kohli belting an excellent 107 off 119 balls, his third consecutive century of the series, and opener Shikhar Dhawan scoring 35 before a middle order collapse, coupled with some disciplined bowling bundled the hosts out for 240 in 47.4 overs.

For the Windies, veteran all-rounder Marlon Samuels turned out to be wrecker-in-chief, with his off-spinners, returning figures of 3/12 while skipper Jason Holder, Obed McCoy and Ashley Nurse picked two wickets each.

Earlier, the tourists rode stumper Shai Hope’s 113-ball 95 and a valuable 22-ball 40 from Nurse, lower down the order to put 283/9 at the end of their 50 overs. For India, pacer Jasprit Bumrah scalped four wickets.

Here’s a look at the statistical highlights of the Indian innings -

Virat Kohli completed 8000 at #3 batting positioned in ODIs

· He became just the 3rd batsman to achieve this feat

· He has the best average, strike rate, high score in the list of top 5 highest run scoring #3 positioned batsmen

Virat Kohli became the highest run scorer in a series vs Windies in ODIs.

Virat Kohli completed his 49th ODI fifty

· His 10th against Windies

He also became the highest run getting captain in a ODI series vs Windies

Virat Kohli is scoring centuries for fun

· He brings up his 38th ODI century

· His 6th in 2018

· Consecutive four centuries vs Windies

· Century in every match of this tournament

· His second century at MCA Stadium, Pune in 4 matches

· Both have come in the second innings

· He is averaging 101.66 at this venue

Windies beat India by 43 runs

· India’s first loss in 7 matches after winning the Toss

· While chasing the target, India have lost just three matches in last 22 ODIs

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 22:11 IST