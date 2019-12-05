India vs West Indies: Race to the top - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma set to resume battle in Hyderabad

cricket

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 10:46 IST

India skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma are set to reignite their battle to the top when the illustrious duo take to the field against West Indies in upcoming T20I series starting Friday. Team India are scheduled to play three T20Is and as many ODIs against West Indies in a month-long tour for the visitors. The first match of the blockbuster series will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad and both teams will be eager to put their best foot forward.

Also Read: ‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pak all-rounder makes big Kohli claim

While the main aim for India will be to register another series victory at home, Kohli and Rohit will be gunning to personal glory as well. The two star batsmen take up the top two spots in list of most runs scored in the shortest format as Rohit currently sits slightly ahead of Kohli.

After Kohli was rested for the series against Bangladesh, Rohit opened up decent gap at the top. This after the duo kept of interchanging the numero uno spot among each other a few times. With Kohli back to lead Team India against Windies, the two are set to resume their battle in the forthcoming series.

Also Read: KL Rahul 26 runs away from joining Indian stalwarts in elite T20I list

Rohit has scored 2539 runs in 93 innings while Kohli currently is 89 runs behind his deputy. It must be noted that Kohli has played 26 innings less that Rohit. While Kohli aggregates 50.00 in T20Is, Rohit’s average currently stands at 32.13.

Highest run-getters in T20Is

2539 in 93 innings: Rohit Sharma (IND)

2450 in 67 innings: Virat Kohli (IND)

2436 in 80 innings: Martin Guptill (NZ)

Rohit and Kohli also take up the joint top spot in the lost of most 50+ scores in T20Is. While Rohit has scored four centuries and 18 half-centuries, Kohli has slammed 22 fifties to sit pretty at the top. The two match-winners will be eager to get the better of each other in this list as well.

Also Read: Tabraiz Shamsi turns handkerchief into stick after taking a wicket - Watch

Most 50 + scores in T20Is

22 (100/4, 50/18): Rohit Sharma (IND)

22 (100/0, 50/22): Virat Kohli (IND)

17 (100/2, 50/15): Martin Guptill (NZ)

With the T20I World Cup set to be played next year, the focus of the Indian cricket team is on trying out different combination of players and youngsters.

Fast bowler Deepak Chahar, who took a hat-trick in the 3rd T20I against Bangladesh, and recorded the best-ever figures in T20I match, will be a key figure in the Indian bowling attack in the upcoming series, especially with Jasprit Bumrah out of action due to injury.

Also Read: ‘Would dominate him’: Former Pakistan player calls Bumrah a ‘baby bowler’

India’s squad for 3 T20Is: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sanju Samson