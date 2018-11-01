India vs West Indies: Ravindra Jadeja leads unique list; numbers reveal his worth in ODIs

It has been a good comeback for Ravindra Jadeja to India’s ODI setup. After shining in his comeback game against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup, Jadeja continued his good form in the series win against West Indies.

The left-arm spinner was at his best in the fifth and final ODI match at Thiruvananthapuram as he broke the back of the visitors with a 4-wicket haul. Jadeja has picked up 36 wickets in 23 matches against the Windies and needs just 2 more wickets to make the Windies his favourite team to bowl against.

“Enjoying my game at the moment. Whenever I come on the field, try and give my best. Try and take my opportunity with both hands. In that case, we weren’t sure if ball pitched down leg or on the line, that was the doubt in the mind (his successful review),” he said after the match.

It has been a good year for the all-rounder as his wicket-taking average of 24.57 is the second best in his ODI career. Likewise, his economy rate of 4.59 is the second best in any year of his ODI career.

Since his debut, Jadeja has taken most number of wickets in ODIs in the Indian outfit and also has the most number of 4+ wicket hauls in this period.

Also, his 169 wickets, makes him the third most wicket-taking spinner in ODIs since his debut.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 20:47 IST