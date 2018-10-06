India vs West Indies: Records tumble as Virat Kohli & Co register massive win

It was a brilliant show by the Indian cricket team as they defeated West Indies by an innings and 272 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series in Rajkot on Saturday. Kuldeep Yadav was the top performer for India in the second innings as the hosts were able to clinch the encounter within three plays of play.

This was India’s biggest win margin in Tests with the previous record being the innings and 262 runs victory over Afghanistan in the one-off Test earlier in the year. When it comes to the top-8 ranked teams in the world, their biggest win came against Sri Lanka in 2007 when they won by an innings and 239 runs in Dhaka.

This was also India’s 100th Test win at home — 4th team to achieve this landmark after Australia (238), England (217) and South Africa (104).

The tourists were dismissed for 196 early in the final session while following on, to trail the two-match series 1-0. They were bowled out for 181 in their first innings in response to India’s 649-9 declared.

Ravindra Jadeja, who scored his maiden international century during India’s only innings, took the final wicket of Shannon Gabriel for four as the hosts celebrated an utterly dominant win over the former cricketing powerhouse.

The second match is scheduled in Hyderabad starting October 12.

(With AFP Inputs)

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 15:26 IST