India vs West Indies: Rishabh Pant celebrates birthday in style with teammates in Rajkot

The Indian cricket team celebrated wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant’s birthday in style following the end of the opening day of the first Test against West Indies at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium in Rajkot on Thursday.

Pant — who turned 21 — was pictured covered in cake after a customary ‘cake smash’ session, which has become something of a ritual for the Indian cricket team in recent times.

Earlier, during the Asia Cup 2018, it was Ambati Rayudu who was on the receiving end of getting his face covered with cake and now the same thing has happened with birthday boy Pant.

The official handle of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded the images on social media and the post read: “Happy Birthday @RishabPant777. Snapshots from the mandatory cake smash.”

Earlier, India dominated the proceedings on the opening day of the Rajkot Test as the hosts posted 364/4 at stumps, thanks to a brilliant show by opener Prithvi Shaw. The 18-year-old smashed 134 off 154 deliveries as became the youngest Indian cricketer to score a century on debut.

Cheteshwar Pujara (86) and Virat Kohli (72*) slammed respective half-centuries as India posted a commanding total of 364/4 on Day 1 of the Test.

