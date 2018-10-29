India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma closes in on 200 ODI sixes, only behind MS Dhoni

It was once again a masterclass from Rohit Sharma as he scored a brilliant century to guide India to a big total in the fourth ODI encounter against West Indies in Mumbai on Monday. The India opener looked quite comfortable against the West Indies bowlers as he slammed 162 off just 137 balls with the help of 20 fours and four sixes.

When it comes to the Indian batsmen with most sixes in ODIs, Rohit surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to clinch the second spot with 198 sixes. Former skipper MS Dhoni is only batsman ahead of Rohit in the list with 211 sixes.

This was also the seventh 150+ score for Rohit who is now two ahead of the second placed Tendulkar and David Warner who have five each. Among the seven instances, two came in 2018 and as a result, he is the only batsman other than Virat Kohli to post a score past 150 twice in 2018 in ODIs.

Rohit played brilliantly on Monday to move within one century of former India captain Sourav Ganguly’s record of 22 ODI tons. Rohit, playing his first international match at the iconic Brabourne Stadium, played with his trademark elegance and launched his full array of shots to reach the three-figure mark in the 33rd over of the innings.

This is the Indian limited overs vice-captain’s second century of the series and second against the West Indies. He continues to be fourth on the overall list of Indians with ODI centuries to their name. Sachin Tendulkar (49), Virat Kohli (38) and Sourav Ganguly (22) are those who are still ahead of Rohit.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 17:07 IST