India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma hails team for complete show against Windies

Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with his fourth T20I hundred as India thrashed West Indies by 71 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match T20I series in Lucknow on Tuesday. With the stadium hosting its first game, Rohit said that it was important to start cautiously as none were aware of how the pitch would end up playing.

“Like I said at the toss, not many games have been played here. We wanted to get used to the pitch, how the wicket is behaving, hence we took our time. It’s important to understand what the pitch is doing. Whenever you get an opportunity you do your best. Today was a perfect platform. Everyone who came to watch the game will go home with a smile. This is what we play for, to see that smile on everyone’s face. Glad that we won this game and this series as well,” he said.

Rohit also spoke about how opening partner Shikhar Dhawan wanted to spend some time in the middle after getting out early in the last few games and that saw the Indian openers start cautiously.

“Shikhar’s natural instinct is to put pressure on the bowlers. He wanted to take his time after getting out cheaply in the last few games. We took time initially and when Shikhar gets going it’s not easy. I think 120-plus partnership between us was very crucial and then KL Rahul finished off really well,” he explained.

Rohit was high in praise of both his fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Khaleel Ahmed. “Bumrah has been one of the premier bowlers for us. We use him differently in T20Is as compared to ODIs. Khaleel is a different bowler with the new ball as it gives him more confidence. He looks to swing the ball and he has taken up that challenge well. It’s only helping the team when someone like Khaleel bowls in such a manner and takes wickets up front,” he said.

Rohit also thanked the fans for all the support at the new stadium. “Wonderful stadium. One of the best stadiums we’ve played at, the way the crowd supported, hope to get the same support in future. I hope we get many more games here and we continue to entertain them,” he signed off.

