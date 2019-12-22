India vs West Indies: Shai Hope beats Viv Richards, Brian Lara to create huge ODI record

cricket

West Indies batsman Shai Hope on Sunday became the fastest West Indies cricketer to reach 3000 ODI runs. The right-handed batsman achieved the milestone in the 3rd ODI against India at Barbati Stadium in Cuttack when he reached 35 runs in the 15th over with a single. Hope surpassed West Indies legends Viv Richards and Brian Lara to reach the milestone. While Richards had taken 69 innings to reach the mark, Hope reached it in his 67th innings. Lara, on the other hand, had taken 79 innings.

Here is a list of players with fewest innings to 3000 ODI runs For West Indies:

Shai hope - 67

Viv Richards - 69

Gordon Greenidge - 72

Brain Lara - 79

Chris Gayle - 8

Overall, Hope is the 2nd quickest player in the world to reach the mark, only after South Africa’s Hashim Amla who had taken 57 innings to reach the mark.

Windies got off to a solid start with Evin Lewis and Hope smashing 57 runs for the opening partnership after the visitors were asked to bat first. The partnership was broken after Lewis was dismissed for 21 by Ravindra Jadeja. A couple of overs later, Hope was dismissed as well for 42 as he was cleaned up by Mohammed Shami.

With the three-match ODI series levelled at 1-1, the match in Cuttack will decide who will lift the trophy. India made only one change in the team - with Navdeep Saini coming in stead of Deepak Chahar who had pulled out due to an injury.