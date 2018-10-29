India vs West Indies: Statistical highlights of West Indies’ innings, IND record third biggest win

India beat West Indies by 224 runs in the fourth ODI in Mumbai on Monday. The result meant the hosts have now taken a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Here Hindustan Times takes a look at highlights from the West Indies innings.

The win by 224 runs is India’s third biggest win in ODIs and the biggest over a test playing nation.

Rohit Sharma made 162, while West Indies were bowled out for 153, this is the fourth instance where an India batsman has scored more runs than the opposition. Previously Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma have done the same.

Kieran Powell and Shai hope were run out in the chase, this makes it 72 run outs by India since the 2015 World Cup. India have affected the most while second on the list are England with 39.

Shai Hope after two brilliant innings was run out for a duck; this was the first occasion that he failed to open his account against India.

Shimron Hetmyer got out for 13, this was his lowest score of the series and lowest in his last 8 innings.

Rohit Sharma took three catches in the match; he now has 6 catches in the series. Rohit now has 11 catches in 2018, most by an Indian fielder.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 21:08 IST