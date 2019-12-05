India vs West Indies: Statistical preview of Hyderabad T20I - Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard eye records

cricket

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 13:10 IST

India will look to continue their impressive run at home when they lock horns against West Indies in the upcoming T20I series starting Friday. Team India are scheduled to play three T20Is and as many ODIs against West Indies in a month-long tour for the visitors. The first clash of the blockbuster series will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad and both teams will be eager to get off to a flying start in the series. Let’s take a look at some important numbers and milestones that can be reached in this clash.

1: T20I played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad

8: wickets Deepak Chahar needs to complete 100 T20 wickets.

47: runs K Pollard needs to complete 1000 T20Is for WI, will be the 4th WI to reach this landmark after Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuels and Dwayne Bravo.

86: Lendl Simmons needs to complete 1000 T20I runs for WI

26: KL Rahul is 26 runs away from completing 1,000 T20I runs. He will become the 7th Indian batsman to reach this landmark. Rahul can also become the joint 3rd fastest to 1,000 T20I runs if gets there in his next innings.

425: Rohit Sharma is the batsman with most runs in T20Is against West Indies. His tally also includes 1 century and 3 fifties against West Indies from 12 innings at the average and strike-rate of 47.22 & 139.34. His tally of 425 runs against West Indies is also the 3rd most by an Indian batsman against any opposition in T20Is after Virat Kohli (584 vs AUS) and Rohit (452 vs BAN).

119: Virat Kohli is 119 runs away from completing 1,000 runs in T20Is in India. He would become the 4th player to complete 1,000 T20I runs in a host country, 1st Indian in the list and 1st player to do so in India.

22: Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma equal and highest number of fifty plus scores in T20Is. However, Rohit’s 22 fifty plus scores includes 4 centuries, while Kohli is yet to score a century in T20Is.

2: Evin Lewis is the only player to have hit 2 centuries in T20Is against an opponent — India.

3: Rohit Sharma is the only batsman to have hit 3 T20I centuries in a host country — India.

8: Rohit Sharma is 8 sixes away from becoming the batsman with most sixes against an opponent in T20Is.He has hit 24 sixes against West Indies in T20Is so far and record holder is Hazratullah Zazai with 31 sixes against Ireland.

6: Rohit Sharma is also 6 sixes away from becoming the 3rd player to hit 50 T20I sixes in a host country — INDIA — after Guptill (77 sixes in NZ) and Munro (75 sixes in NZ).

3: Yuzvendra Chahal needs 3 wickets more to become the leading wicket-taker for India in T20Is. With 50 T20I wickets, Chahal is currently behind Ashwin (52) and Bumrah (51).

4: Kieron Pollard is 4 catches away from surpassing Dwayne Bravo as an outfielder and become the fielder with most catches in T20Is for West Indies.

93: With 9,830 runs in T20, Pollard is 93 runs away from surpassing Brendon McCullum and become the 2nd highest run-getter in T20s.

6: Deepak Chahar needs 6 more wickets to become the highest wicket-taker among Indians in a calendar year in T20s. With 52 wickets in 2019, Chahar is standing along with Shreyas Gopal (52 wkts in 2019) and behind Jasprit Bumrah (57 wkts in 2016).

2: Bhuvneshwar Kumar needs 2 more bowled wickets to become the 3rd Indian bowler with 50 bowled wickets in T20s after Bumrah (56) and Piyush Chawla (72).

19: Kieron Pollard has 3rd most caught and bowled wickets in T20s after Dwayne Bravo (28) and Sunil Narine (20)