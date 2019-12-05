India vs West Indies: Team India’s predicted XI for Hyderabad T20I - Sanju Samson set to miss out again

cricket

India will look to continue their good run on home soil when they take to the field against West Indies in a blockbuster T20I series starting Friday. Team India are scheduled to play three T20Is and as many ODIs against West Indies in a month-long tour for the visitors. The first match of the blockbuster series will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad and both teams will be eager to draw the first blood. With skipper Virat Kohli back in the side, India could rejig their top-order for the T20I series. Let’s take a look at India’s predicted XI for the first clash in Hyderabad.

Rohit Sharma

Opener Rohit Sharma is the highest-run getter in the shortest format and he will look to extend his lead at the top against Windies. Before the squad was announced, it was being speculated that Rohit could be rested for the series but that wasn’t the case. So if the star right hander is in the 15-member squad, he is a guaranteed starter.

KL Rahul

Lokesh Rahul is likely to keep out Sanju Samsonfor this clash. In the absence of injured Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul is expected to partner Rohit at the top. Samson wasn’t part of the squad initially but injury to Dhawan meant the young wicket-keeper batsman was called-up by the selectors. Samson is being viewed as back-up for Rohit and Rahul in the upcoming series.

Virat Kohli

After being rested for the T20I series against Bangladesh, skipper Virat Kohli returns to take charge of the team in shortest format. Kohli will be hopeful of finding the right combination as the team moves closer to the all-important T20 World Cup in Australia next year.

Shreyas Iyer

Batsman Shreyas Iyer provides stability to the middle-order but can also up the ante when needed as he showed in the third T20I against Bangladesh. Also, out-going chief selector MSK Prasad had said Iyer could be India’s answer to the crucial number four spot. Expect Iyer to get multiple chances in the run-up to the World Cup.

Manish Pandey

Middle-order batsman Manish Pandey remains an enigma. He continues to score runs bucket-load in domestic circuit but hasn’t been able to replicate that form on international area. Pandey is expected to get few more chances before he find himself under the scanner.

Rishabh Pant

Time is slowly and steadily running out for wicket-keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. The southpaw has been inconsistent with the bat while his glouvework forced team management to bring back Wriddhiman Saha in the longest format. With Sanju Samson breathing down his neck after a string of consistent performances in domestic cricket, Pant will have to up his game soon.

Shivam Dube

In the absence of injured Hardik Pandya, Shivan Dube is likely to get further chances to showcase his talent on the big stage. Against Bangladesh, he didn’t get a chance to show his batting prowess but did reasonably well with the ball, picking up three wickets in the series.

Ravindra Jadeja

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been brought back into T20Is in place of Krunal Pandya. Jadeja has the ability to score big and pick crucial wickets. Not to forget his ability in the field which makes him a priceless asset for Team India in any format.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal proved to be a tad expensive against Bangladesh and he will be eager to change that against West Indies. With Dube and Jadeja in the line-up as all-rounders, Chahal is likely to keep out Kuldeep Yadav, who was called-up after a long absence from the T20I squad.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Premier fast-bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar is expected to get some game time after being included in the team following a lengthy absence due to injury. He remains India’s top-choice bowler in shortest format along with Jasprit Bumrah and is likely to keep out in-form Mohammed Shami.

Deepak Chahar

Following a stunning hat-trick against Bangladesh, Deepak Chahar is an automatic starred for India in T20Is. With no Bumrah in the squad, his place in the team is under to immediate threat. Having said that, it is not guaranteed that he will be asked to sit out once Bumrah returns, such has been his influence in India’s victories recently.