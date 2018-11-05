India vs West Indies: Statistical preview of the 2nd T20I in Lucknow

The misery has seemed never-ending for the West Indies and India would look to ensure that the script doesn’t change when the two sides clash in the second Twenty20 International here on Tuesday.

India’s four-match T20 losing streak against the West Indies ended on Sunday in Kolkata. And in the penultimate game of what has been a disastrous tour for the visitors, India would be favourites to lock the series in their favour.

Let’s take a look at some of the important numbers and also the milestones that can be reached in this clash.

11: Runs Rohit Sharma need to become the leading T20I run scorer in the team India.

3: Number of boundaries Indian team need to cross the 300-boundary mark in 2018.

Denesh Ramdin’s average of 17.93 in T20Is is the fourth lowest number in the list of players with minimum 45 innings played.

Ramdin has scored 556 runs in T20s – lowest number in the list of batsmen with minimum 45 innings.

8: Runs Hetmyer need to complete 500 international runs on away soil

Kieron Pollard will bat for the 50th time in T20Is in Lucknow. He needs 18 runs to complete 800 runs in T20Is

2: Wickets Kuldeep Yadav need to become the leading Indian wicket taken in 2018.

Bumrah’s economy rate of 8.87 vs Windies is his worst against any team (min 3 matches)

37: Runs Dinesh Karthik need to cross the 2000 international run mark in limited over formats

• Manish Pandey need 33 runs to complete 500 runs in T20Is since 2017

